Former Golden Eagle and Wolverine Jake Dykhoff named to American Association All-Star Game

The Wadena native capped off his first year as a professional baseball player with a bid to the all-star game.

Unversity of Minnesota Crookston's Jake Dykhoff on the mound in his windup.
Contributed / University of Minnesota Crookston
Today at 10:12 AM

FARGO, N.D. - Former University of Minnesota Crookston pitcher and Wadena alum Jake Dykhoff was named to the American Association All-Star Game. Dykhoff is in his first season of professional baseball with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. He joins Evan Alexander, Sam Dexter, B.J. Lopez, Reza Aleaziz, Tyler Grauer, Kevin McGovern, and Correlle Prime as Redhawks to be named to the All-Star Game.

Dykhoff will be a pitcher for the West Division team. He played three seasons with the Golden Eagles from 2021-23, earning All-NSIC First Team honors. Dykhoff is the all-time leader in strikeouts for Crookston and was also named D2CCA All-Region Second Team in 2023. Dykhoff was also an All-NSIC Tournament Team member. In his first season with the Redhawks, he is 3-3 with a 4.43 ERA in nine starts. Dykhoff has struck out 45 and walked 21 in his first season of professional baseball.

The All-Star Game will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 17-18. Each division will come together for two days for a homerun derby and All-Star Game to showcase their talents and compete for mid-season bragging rights.

Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
