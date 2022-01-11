WADENA — Payton Rondestvedt was one of 32 high school football players from around the state recognized during Sunday's Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings All-State Team is comprised of senior student-athletes from all classes of football in the state, selected in conjunction with the Minnesota Football Coaches Association. The Vikings All-State team has been selected annually, beginning in 2002.

Also being recognized was Ryan Weinandt of Dassel-Cokato, the Vikings High School Coach of the Year, and Mr. Football -- Emmett Johnson of Holy Angels.

This past season, Rondestvedt was one of 30 total players from all seven classes to be nominated for Mr. Football in Minnesota. The four-year starter at quarterback completed 143 of 241 passes in 10 games for 2,086 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Payton rushed 78 times for 395 yards with six touchdowns and helped anchor the defense with 31 solo tackles, 27 assists and one interception. He was also named the Northwest District Offensive Player of the Year.

Rondestvedt finished eighth all time in state history (all classes) in passing yardage with 4,652 yards.

Since 2002, The Minnesota Vikings have recognized the state's top football players as a part of the Minnesota High School All-State Team. Made up of the state's premiere senior prospects, the team is selected by a committee of sportswriters, broadcasters, Vikings staff and Minnesota high school football coaches.