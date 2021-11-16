The Wadena-Deer Creek football team made history on the individual level and team in their third year under head coach Kyle Petermeier. From the first five-win season since 1999, to a plethora of passing yards, this year was a fun one.

“Our goal was to win some games in the playoffs. I know we only won one but we lost to a good team last Saturday,” Petermeier said. “We knew that Staples was the team that ended our season (in 2019) so we didn’t want them to do that for a third time.”

The Wolverines defeated Staples-Motley in the first round 23-12, advancing to the semifinals to face No .1 Osakis. Osakis beat W-DC 34-15 on Oct. 30, putting an end to their season.

Senior wide receiver Josh Dykhoff is thankful for the support of the fans and their role in the team’s performance this year.

“They helped us play that game hard (in Osakis) and play until the last minute we stepped on the field,'' Dykhoff said.

It is the end of an era for the Wolverines as their quarterback Payton Rondestvedt is graduating this year. He will miss the camaraderie of the team.

“Being with all the guys and all the time able to spend with them,” Rondestvedt said of his high school football career.

For Payton, he will finish eighth all-time in passing yards for the blue and yellow with 4,652, 29 yards ahead of ninth place. In his final season he threw for 1,800 yards, more than double of any team in the district!

He wants to be remembered for the character he showed both on and off the field.

“Somebody that somebody can look up to and be a good role model for the rest of the team or as a student and anybody that’s around me,” he said.

One wide receiver he had a connection with is Dykhoff, and it traces back to their childhood.

“Being good buddies and always being around each other. Just that connection kind of comes with that, he said, “We’ve been around each other since freshman year. We’ve been buddies since (childhood),” Rondestvedt said.

“It’s kind of weird because we know where each other are on the field all the time,'' Dykhoff said.

As a captain, Payton became a leader through courage and being around his teammates.

When reflecting on what he is most proud of, he said grit.

“The way the team always fought and never quit any game,” he said. His future is still up in the air, but he has left a mark on Wolverine football.

Josh Dykhoff is one of Payton’s top targets, and has at least six receiving TD’s on the year. That is in part due to the way they set up schemes.

“Big part is actually how we run our routes together," Dykhoff.

On the defensive side of the ball, senior defensive end Isaac Christianson made an impact this year. Leading the team with sacks, he has a way of getting to the QB.

“First you got to read that it’s a pass, and then go all out. Go get him,” he said.

As the third captain for the Wolverines, he communicates with his players by pushing their limits and having them stay alert. Being a defensive end, it’s easier to track the ball.

“Mostly about being at the right spot and the right time,” Christianson said. “Being able to break down and make that tackle.”

Coach Petermeier likes the way Christianson carries himself.

“He understood the schemes and he understood what we’re trying to do, but he also brought a mentality that it doesn't matter how big I am, how big you are. I’m going to bring it to you.”

Christianson plans on attending Central Lakes College for heavy equipment.

With these seniors graduating, and six overall, Coach Petermeier is confident in the future of WDC football.

“Having some experience coming back is going to be important for next year especially with eight starters (returning),” he said, “They’re going to have to kind of band together, and teach the younger kids who are coming up the ropes.”

For Petermeier, the key to being on the team is the love of the game.

“I’d say the biggest thing is they love coming to practice and love football,” Petermeier said.

As for who will step up as the next quarterback, he has one name in mind.

“We had a guy last year, Josiah Kallevig, who threw some touchdowns and threw some passes in the games when we took Payton out towards the end.”

For those looking to be on the team, what does Kyle look for in an athlete?

“We want people to be committed to the weight room,” Petermeier said. From power lifts to olympic lifts, hitting the gym is priority No. 1.

Following that is the passion to be there, and love of the game.

“We want guys who want to be there,” Petermeier said. ”We want guys who like football, and enjoy football and want to come to practice every day.”

In Petermeier's first year with the WDC football team, they went 0-9. In their second year, the Wolverines went 3-3 and were denied a playoff game due to COVID-19.

The Wolverines will have to find a way to continue their momentum that looks to continue to swing in their favor.