WADENA — In a battle of two top predators, you'd think the winner would be hard to decide, and in the first few minutes of the matchup between Wadena-Deer Creek and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, both sides looked capable.

But the wheels soon fell off for the W-H-A Wolves and the Wolverines never looked back as they climbed to a 58-21 victory in the unusual Tuesday, Oct. 5 performance. The game was not planned early on in the season, but when the Red Lake game was cancelled, the team added this one and it turned into their highest scoring game since WDC went undefeated way back in 1998, when they scored 63 points against Barnesville-Rothsay, according to assistant coach Norm Gallant.

The Wolves have not won a game this season but on their first kick return of the evening, they ran the ball all the way in for a touchdown. For a moment, there was some concern. But the connection between quarterback Payton Rondestvedt and wide receiver Josh Dykhoff during the first half was magnetic as Dykhoff made the most of each catch and piled on the touchdowns.

The Wolverines' defense had lots to celebrate as they repeatedly pushed back the running backs and crushed the quarterback, causing repeated turnovers.

In the first quarter a Rondestvedt pass to Dykhoff brought the first score. A good kick brought the Wolverines up 7-0.

On the next play a kick return by the Wolves' Logan Watts went all the way back for a touchdown. That would be the end of the Wolves scoring through halftime.

Rondestvedt ended the first quarter with a run into the endzone. The kick was blocked bringing the score to 13-7.

Starting off the second quarter, an otherwise rushing team, the Wolves attempted a pass, which was knocked down by Isaac Christianson. After a pause in play, the Wolverines head coach Kyle Petermeier put together a play that opened up the left side of the field for Rondestvedt to run all the way in for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good with a pass from Rondestvedt to Dykhoff.

Before long, WDC got the ball back and in a similar looking play, Evan Lunde found an open left sideline to run into the endzone for a 27-7 lead. Rondestvedt slipped in for the extra two points.

At about the 6 minute mark, the Wolves attempted another pass, which was clearly a bad idea as Josh Dykhoff intercepted it near the end zone and ran it back to the Wolves 45-yard line. Another pass to Dykhoff and he ran it in to the 1-yard line. It didn't take much to slip in another score to bring it to 35-7.

Before the half was up, the Wolverines scored once again securing a 42-7 lead. The Wolves at that point were unable to pass and the rushing they were relying on was consistently stopped by the Wolverine defense.

The second half was more the same but the Wolverines sent in several younger players who did drop some crumbs for the Wolves as they ended the game 58-21.

The victory pushes W-DC to 3-2 on the year.

Petermeier said the second win in a row, and 99 points between two games, felt great to give the team momentum. He said the passing game has been paying off as the team has been practicing that hard. But as Rondestvedt knows, in his fourth year as starting quarterback, he can't pass without the guys blocking the defense from penetrating into his bubble.

Petermeier is also pleased with the tackling performance he's seen from the team.

"Our biggest improvements are in our team defense and team tackling," Petermeier said.

The team has had several standouts this season. Dykhoff was unstoppable against the Wolves. Evan Lunde found his way around the Raiders last week and Teshe Loer rose to the occasion against New York Mills. Rondestvedt has consistently been able to get the ball into the right hands.

"It's nice to see their hard work paying off," Petermeier said of the team's work in practice and in the weight rooms. But he adds, "We're nowhere near where we want to be."

The team has aspirations of spending some time in the playoffs this year. They first have to first travel to Bagley, to play a team they haven't played before. Then there's the powerhouses of Mahnomen-Waubun and Pine River-Backus.

A key will be keeping the team as healthy as they can, knowing that at any point COVID can change things quickly.