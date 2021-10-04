WADENA — The Wolverines kept their fans cheering Friday night as they walked over Lake Park-Audubon 41-8.

The scoring was swift as the Wolverines Evan Lunde began his mad rush down the field with a 3-yard run into the end zone in the first minute of play. It was the first of three touchdowns for the junior.

A moment later, the Raiders started to take the ball down the field only to fumble the ball after a tackle in Wolverine territory. With just 2 minutes left in the first quarter, quarterback Payton Rondestvedt ran in the team's second touchdown and with extra points, the Wolverines were up 14-0.

They kept the pressure on and just a couple minutes into the second quarter Josh Dykhoff ran in a touchdown with a 23-yard pass from Rondestvedt.

Evan Lunde added another touchdown to end the half at 28-0.

Not content with that, he got the ball again and slipped by the Raiders on a 10-yard run in the third quarter bringing the score to 34-0.

The younger crew hopped in to help the Wolverines close out the fourth quarter. Payton Church made it into the endzone after a 16-yard pass from sophomore Josiah Kallevig.

In the waning moments of the game, Lake Park-Audubon finally made it into the endzone on a 3-yard run from Brodie Chilton.

The Wolverines held the Raiders to just 193 yards while the blue and gold stormed to 429 yards. L-PA was stymied with only 18 yards passing. W-DC racked up 275 yards in the air. Individual highlights came from Josh Dykhoff with 104 yards receiving. Evan Lunde added 113 yards rushing. Koby Endres led with 6.5 tackles, while Josh Dykhoff has 6 solo tackles. Kicker Cole Woods was good for three of four point after kicks and one return was 40 yards.

The Wolverines Friday game against Bagley is moved to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Lake Park-Audubon 0 0 0 8 -- 8

Wadena-Deer Creek 14 14 7 6 -- 41





First quarter

WDC-Evan Lunde 3 run (kick failed) 11:02

WDC-Payton Rondestvedt 4 run (Tyson Bathel pass from Rondestvedt) 2:28

Second quarter

WDC-Josh Dykhoff 23 pass from Rondestvedt (Cole Woods kick) 10:08

WDC-Evan Lunde 3 run (Woods kick) 5:25

Third quarter

WDC-Lunde 10 run (Woods kick) 6:26

Fourth quarter

WDC-Payton Church 16 pass from Josiah Kallevig (pass failed) 6:47

LPA-Brodie Chilton 3 run (Troy Hiemenz run) 1:26

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: WDC 22-154, LPA 42-175

Total offense: WDC 50-429, LPA 50-193