NEW YORK MILLS — In a game that featured two teams with contrasting offensive styles, the New York Mills Eagles picked off a pass in the end zone to preserve a 20-12 win over the Wolverines on September 17.

New York Mills used a strong running game to rack up 355 yards on the ground, but only passed for 28. In contrast, WDC racked up 258 yards through the air, but were only able to muster 19 total yards on the ground.

The Wolverines put up a solid effort against the Eagles in the loss despite some tough circumstances. In a statement from Head Coach Kyle Petermier, “You know, we went into the game with a few injuries here and there, and I thought our boys played really, really well, I thought we came out and we were aggressive.”

New York Mills struck first and led 6-0 at half time thanks to a Dane Niemi 6-yard run early in the second quarter. WDC had chances in the first half but was stymied at the end of the half near the end zone.

The Wolverine offense made some adjustments at half time and came out strong. After receiving the second half kick, Payton Rondestvedt found Isaac Hammann in the back of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown. Hamann initially bobbled the bullet from Rondestvedt, but held on for the tying score.

“Defensively, it took us a little bit to get going and understand what they were doing exactly, but I thought we figured it out.” Petermier said.

The Wolverines played a pretty tight game defensively to start the second half, only really letting up in a 70-yard touchdown for Bren Salo in the third quarter.

Sophomore Teshe Loer was one of the players who really upped his game for the Wolverines, making play after play all night. Loer hauled in a 52-yard third quarter touchdown, and had nine receptions and 139 receiving yards to lead the team.

New York Mills added a final fourth quarter touchdown to build a 20-12 lead they would not relinquish. Although the Wolverines could’ve easily felt defeated after that touchdown, they pressed on, driving the length of the field in the fourth quarter. With 2:33 left in the game, Ethan Ruther of New York Mills picked off Rodestvedt’s pass in the endzone to seal the win.

Senior quarterback Payton Rondestvedt had a big night through the air completing 20 of 31 attempts for 258 pass yards and two touchdowns. Loer led the Wolverine ground attack with 15 yards on four carries.

“It was just a great game all the way around. Now hopefully we can get healthy this coming week, and keep building upon these last three games.” Petermier concluded. The Wolverines will take on Red Lake at home next Friday at 7 p.m.

Scoring:

WDC 0 0 12 0

NYM 0 6 8 6

Qtr 2:

NYM: 11:51 Niemi 6-yard Run (Kick Failed)

Qtr 3:

WDC 6:44 Hamann 9-yard reception from Rondestvedt (Pass failed)

NYM 5:24 Salo 70-yard run (Salo Run)

WDC 4:15 Loer 52-yard reception from Rondestvedt (Pass Failed)

Qtr 4:

NYM: Salo 1-yard run (run failed)

Stats:

Total Offense NYM 383 WDC 277

Rushing: NYM 56-355 WDC 19-15

Passing: NYM 1-6-28 WDC 20-31-258, 2 TD, 1 INT Penalties: NYM 9-70 WDC 4-25

Turnovers: NYM 0 WDC 1

Individual Stats:

Passing: Rondestvedt 20-31-258 2 TD, 1 INT

Receiving: T. Loer 9-139-1, Dykhoff 5-65, Hamann 3-25-1, Woods 2-17, Kreklau 1-21

Rushing: T. Loer 4-15, Kreklau 3-3

Tackles:

Name Solo Tackles Assists

Endres 8 2

Christianson 8 0

Dykhoff 6 1

Kreklau 4 0

M. Lunde 4 1

E. Lunde 3 4

N. Johnson 3 0

Kaiser 2 0

K. Peterson 2 1

Olson 2 0

Rondestvedt 1 1