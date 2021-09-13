WADENA — Tyson Barthel hauled in the fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Payton Rondestvedt and Teshe Loer caught the 2-point conversion to give the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines a 21-20 win over Menahga Friday, Sept. 10.

Dykhoff finished with three catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns while Rondestvedt threw for 132 yards and three scores.

Simon Kreklau was good for 41 yards on five attempts rushing. Tyson Barthel had two catches and racked up 42 yards and a touchdown. On defense Isaac Christianson led with five tackles and seven assists.

Dykhoff scored his first touchdown in the first quarter to put the Wolverines up 7-0. Menahga scored 20 unanswered points to take a 20-7 lead. Wolverine scores in the third and fourth quarters along with a halt to the Braves offense were enough to bring them the win.

The Wolverines are now 1-1 on the season.