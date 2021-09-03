STAPLES — In a wet and wild opening night of high school football action, the Staples-Motley Cardinals managed to slip by the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 22-16 in overtime.

WDC quarterback Payton Rondestvedt ran in two touchdowns, one in the first quarter and another in the second. That was the end for Wolverine scoring.

The Cardinal's Sivert Klefsaas rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning overtime score.

For the Wolveirnes, Rondestvedt had 105 yards passing; Evan Lunde had 157 yards rushing; Josh Dykhoff added 63 yards receiving.

The Wolverines lost two fumbles in the slippery night, while S-M lost one.

Wadena-Deer Creek next hosts Menahga 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10; Staples-Motley hosts West Central 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10.

Wadena-Deer Creek 8 8 0 0 0 -- 16

Staples-Motley 8 0 8 0 6 -- 22

First quarter

SM-Sivert Klefsaas 3 run (two-point good)

WDC-Rondestvedt 3 run (two-point good)

Second quarter

WDC - Rondestvedt 5 run (two-point good)

Third quarter

SM-Klefsaas 19 run (two-point good)

Fourth quarter

Overtime

SM-Klefsaas 12 run (two-point run failed)

Overall: WDC 0-1, SM 1-0.