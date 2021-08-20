Coming off an exciting, albeit bizarre, season last year, Wolverine fans have high hopes for another great year of football in 2021.

Head Coach Kyle Petermeier excitedly launched practice for his third season this summer and has been pleased to see a team that is eager to work hard. He's joined by assistant coaches Keith Ferris, Norm Gallant, Paul Drange and Jordan Folkestad.

"They are a great group to be around and work with every day," Petermeier said of the team.

Practices so far have shown the team brings a strong passing game matched with an impressive passing defense. Passing is led by fourth-year quarterback Payton Rondestvedt.

Areas of improvement include the running game and run defense for the Wolverines. Petermeier said the team's expectations are to compete in every game that they play in.

Those returning to the field this year include Payton Rondestvedt, Isaac Christianson, Josh Dykhoff, Cole Woods, Koby Endres, Evan Lunde, Kaden Peterson and Gunner Olson. Newcomers that have a chance to make an impact on varsity include Damion Rice, Devon Kaiser, Charlie Bushinger, Tyson Barthel, MJ Lunde, Nick Briggs, Isaac Hamann, Brandon Wheeler, Dylan Wirth, Brett Reinke, Teshe Loer, Simon Kreklau and D’andre Hammond.

The team lost five seniors last year and finished 3-3, a welcome finish after an 0-9 ending in 2019. Out of a five-team district, WDC ended up in third place in 2020's COVID-19 impacted season.

"It was our first year that we were .500 in 20 years and had our first home playoff game in 20 years as well," Petermeier said.

Roster

Seniors

Payton Rondestvedt

Josh Dykhoff

Isaac Christianson

Chad Dickey

Damion Rice

Devon Kaiser

Juniors

Charlie Bushinger

Tyson Barthel

Cole Woods

MJ Lunde

Nick Briggs

Isaac Hamann

Eshetu Loer

Evan Lunde

Koby Endres

Brandon Wheeler

Dylan Wirth

Kaden Peterson

Brett Reinke

Noah Johnson

Emonie Hammond

Sophomores

Gunner Olson

Teshe Loer

Grant Seelhammer

Simon Kreklau

Eric Benson

Payton Church

Ean Nemeth

Dandre Hammond

Jaxson Brown

Josiah Kallevig

Jaeger Pettit

Nick Wright

Jasper Hosey

Freshman

Jason Rudrud

Drew Lorentz

Mason Brauch

Mikael Briggs

Jayden Jensen

Lance Kaufman

Tayton Lehmann

Jacob Plautz

Matthew Wegscheid

Austin Wendt

Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 2: 7 p.m. @ Staples-Motley

Friday, Sept. 10: 7 p.m. @ home vs. Menahga

Friday, Sept. 17: 7 p.m. @ New York Mills

Friday, Sept. 24: 7 p.m. @ home vs. Red Lake

Friday, Oct 1.: 7 p.m. @ home vs. Lake Park Audubon- Homecoming

Friday, Oct 8: 7 p.m. @ Bagley

Friday, Oct. 15: 7 p.m. @ Waubun

Wednesday, Oct. 20: 7 p.m. @ home vs. Pine River-Backus