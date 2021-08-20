Coming off an exciting, albeit bizarre, season last year, Wolverine fans have high hopes for another great year of football in 2021.
Head Coach Kyle Petermeier excitedly launched practice for his third season this summer and has been pleased to see a team that is eager to work hard. He's joined by assistant coaches Keith Ferris, Norm Gallant, Paul Drange and Jordan Folkestad.
"They are a great group to be around and work with every day," Petermeier said of the team.
Practices so far have shown the team brings a strong passing game matched with an impressive passing defense. Passing is led by fourth-year quarterback Payton Rondestvedt.
Areas of improvement include the running game and run defense for the Wolverines. Petermeier said the team's expectations are to compete in every game that they play in.
Those returning to the field this year include Payton Rondestvedt, Isaac Christianson, Josh Dykhoff, Cole Woods, Koby Endres, Evan Lunde, Kaden Peterson and Gunner Olson. Newcomers that have a chance to make an impact on varsity include Damion Rice, Devon Kaiser, Charlie Bushinger, Tyson Barthel, MJ Lunde, Nick Briggs, Isaac Hamann, Brandon Wheeler, Dylan Wirth, Brett Reinke, Teshe Loer, Simon Kreklau and D’andre Hammond.
The team lost five seniors last year and finished 3-3, a welcome finish after an 0-9 ending in 2019. Out of a five-team district, WDC ended up in third place in 2020's COVID-19 impacted season.
"It was our first year that we were .500 in 20 years and had our first home playoff game in 20 years as well," Petermeier said.
Roster
Seniors
Payton Rondestvedt
Josh Dykhoff
Isaac Christianson
Chad Dickey
Damion Rice
Devon Kaiser
Juniors
Charlie Bushinger
Tyson Barthel
Cole Woods
MJ Lunde
Nick Briggs
Isaac Hamann
Eshetu Loer
Evan Lunde
Koby Endres
Brandon Wheeler
Dylan Wirth
Kaden Peterson
Brett Reinke
Noah Johnson
Emonie Hammond
Sophomores
Gunner Olson
Teshe Loer
Grant Seelhammer
Simon Kreklau
Eric Benson
Payton Church
Ean Nemeth
Dandre Hammond
Jaxson Brown
Josiah Kallevig
Jaeger Pettit
Nick Wright
Jasper Hosey
Freshman
Jason Rudrud
Drew Lorentz
Mason Brauch
Mikael Briggs
Jayden Jensen
Lance Kaufman
Tayton Lehmann
Jacob Plautz
Matthew Wegscheid
Austin Wendt
Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 2: 7 p.m. @ Staples-Motley
Friday, Sept. 10: 7 p.m. @ home vs. Menahga
Friday, Sept. 17: 7 p.m. @ New York Mills
Friday, Sept. 24: 7 p.m. @ home vs. Red Lake
Friday, Oct 1.: 7 p.m. @ home vs. Lake Park Audubon- Homecoming
Friday, Oct 8: 7 p.m. @ Bagley
Friday, Oct. 15: 7 p.m. @ Waubun
Wednesday, Oct. 20: 7 p.m. @ home vs. Pine River-Backus