The WDC junior high football season begins Monday, August 23, for students entering seventh and eighth grade this fall.

Practice times:

Monday, Aug. 23 – Friday, Aug. 27: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 30 – Friday, Sept. 3: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

No practice Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day)

School begins Tuesday, Sept. 7. Practice will be after school until around 5 p.m. daily (unless there is a game).