Registration/information night for the new Wadena-Deer Creek Area Youth Football tackle football league will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the WDC Middle/High school lunch room.

The WDCAYFL is open to students who will be in the fifth and sixth grades this fall. If you register that night, the “early bird” registration fee will be $30 per player. If you register after August 17, the registration fee will bump up to $50 per player.

Contact WDC Head Football Coach Kyle Petermeier for payment details.

Upcoming dates for the youth football season:

August 17: 6 p.m., registration / information night

August 23: 6 p.m., skill night

August 26 6 – 7:20 p.m. – Practice (Practice will run every Monday and Thursday from 6 – 7:20 p.m. until the last game of the season.)

Game schedule – *Times are TBA, but will be mornings

Sept. 11: Home vs Parkers Prairie

September 18: Away @ Browerville

September 25: Home vs Long Prairie

October 2: Away @ Verndale

October 6: Blue vs Gold game on varsity field 6:30 p.m.

Questions? Email Coach Petermeier at kpetermeier@wdc2155.k12.mn.us