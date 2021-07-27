The quarterback's casual look notwithstanding, this marked the first time that Rodgers was with the Green Bay Packers since his exit interview after the team's 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers' private plane landed at the Green Bay airport late Monday night. He promptly jumped into a waiting car and sped off.

Rodgers, fresh off being selected the NFL's Most Valuable Player for the third time in his career, skipped the Packers' mandatory minicamp last month after expressing frustration with the team's front office.

His presence on Tuesday allows Rodgers to avoid the $50,000 daily fine for sitting out camp-related events.

Rodgers, 37, has played with the Packers for his entire 16-year career. He has passed for 51,245 yards and 412 touchdowns, and he won a Super Bowl ring with the franchise at the end of the 2010 season.

Rodgers' return meant Tuesday also was pink slip day for fellow quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Jake Dolegala.

The Packers announced the release of Bortles and Dolegala hours after Rodgers showed up.

Bortles was signed as veteran insurance in case Rodgers sat out the season or was traded. The 29-year-old was the third overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 and started 73 of 75 games played between 2014-18 and passed for 17,646 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.

Bortles last saw action in 2019 in three games with the Los Angeles Rams. He completed one of two passes for 3 yards.

Dolegala, 24, spent time on the New England Patriots' practice squad last season but was waived by the team on April 30. Dolegala spent the 2019 season with the Cincinnati Bengals but never appeared in a game.

The transactions leave the Packers with Rodgers, Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert in the quarterback room.

Green Bay also is reportedly working on reacquiring wideout Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans.

Cobb spent eight seasons catching balls from Rodgers on the Packers from 2011-18. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 when he had career-best totals of 91 receptions, 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Cobb, who turns 31 next month, spent 2019 with the Dallas Cowboys and 2020 with the Texans.



