Wadena-Deer Creek's 2021 football schedule has been released by the Northwest District. WDC will compete in the south half of the district along with Menahga, New York Mills, Red Lake, Bagley, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, and Pine River-Backus.

According to WDC activities director Norm Gallant, this is the second district scheduling cycle in which the Wolverines have been in the Northwest District. New teams to the schedule include Menahga, Manhomen-Waubun, and Pine River-Backus.

The Wolverines had a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19 in which they went 3-3. They led the NW District in passing offense last season and return All-District quarterback Payton Rondestvedt and receiver Josh Dykhoff from the offense as well as most of their offensive line from last season.

"I am excited we remained in the NW District and that we were able to get a crossover game with traditional rival Staples/Motley," Gallant said. "The schedule will fit our team and fans well and we are looking forward to games with rivals New York Mills and fellow Park Region team Menahga. There is a nice mix and perennial state power Mahnomen-Waubun will give us a good feel for where we are at and what it takes to to get to that level."

Wolverines 2021 schedule (all games to start at 7 p.m. unless noted)

September 3 at Staples-Motley

September 10 vs Menahga

September 17 at New York Mills

September 24 vs Red Lake

October 1 vs Lake Park-Audubon (homecoming)

October 8 at Bagley

October 15 at Mahnomen/Waubun

October 20 vs Pine River-Backus