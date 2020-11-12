Scoring started for the Wolverines in the first where they took a 8-6 lead. The Rockets came back in the second and made it a tied game. But, WDC managed to keep the momentum going and seal the game in the second half.

The Wolverines rushed for 101 yards on 35 plays. The Rockets rushed for 330 yards on 65 plays.

WDC's ends with a 3-3 record for the regular season. Post season competition is currently scheduled to begin on Nov. 17.