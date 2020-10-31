Pelican Rapids offense ran past Wadena-Deer Creek in a 54-20 blowout on the turf field of Moorhead High School on Thursday.

Scoring started in the first for Pelican Rapids. Logan Fahje made a 4-yard run in the first to put the Vikings on the board. Then a 70-yard run in the first brought the Vikings to 16 yards. With Fahje at the helm, the Vikings put up a 24-point second quarter to take command by halftime leading 32-14.

Josh Dykhoff opened up the scoring for WDC in the first. He scored for the Wolverines off of a 17-yard pass from Payton Rondestvedt. Aiden Larson ran for the two-point conversion for the Wolverines. Rondestvedt also ran for WDC in the second and fourth quarters bringing the Wolverines to their 20-point finish.

Pelican Rapids picked up 508 yards on 48 plays whereas WDC collected 317 yards on 55 plays. Rondestvedt led the Wolverines in both rushing and passing yards. Fahje lead the Vikings with 35 passing yards.

Wadena-Deer Creek had the lone turnover of the game and had the ball three more minutes than the Vikings with 25:07 of possession.

Wadena-Deer Creek dropped to 2-2 heading into a Highway 10 matchup with 3-0 New York Mills. The Wolverines will take on New York Mills on Nov. 6.

Robert Williams of the Detroit Lakes Tribune contributed to this report.