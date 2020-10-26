The game that was originally scheduled for Friday ended up being played Saturday in Moorhead due to the field conditions after the area was hit with snow on Thursday.

The Wolverines opened up scoring for the game when Aiden Larson found a 57- yard pass from Payton Rondestvedt. Josh Dykhoff’s kick was no good, giving the Wolverines a 6-point advantage. Rondestvedt tallied another touchdown for the Wolverines off of a 6-yard run with a failed two-point conversion.

WDC’s scoring continued into the second with Kade Woods scoring off of a 15-yard pass from Rondestvedt. The Wolverines made the two-point conversion giving them the 20-0 lead going into the second half.

Frazee picked up the pace in the second half and started their own scoring. The Hornets tallied three touchdowns in the third quarter and a two-point conversion tying the game going into the fourth quarter.

After another touchdown by the Hornets, Dykhoff tied the game once again after finding a scoring opportunity off of a 10-yard pass from Rondestvedt. Dykhoff made a successful run for the two-point conversion.

But, the Hornets managed to seal the game in overtime with a touch down by Lewis Helmers off of a 10-yard pass from Broden Fleisher giving Frazee the win.

Rondestvedt totaled 289 passing yards during Saturday’s game and rushed for 27. Dykhoff lead the Wolverines for receiving with 87 yards. The Wolverines gained 314 yards on 53 plays while the Hornets gathered 309 yards on 74 plays.

Overall Wolverine record: 2-1. Next up for the Wolverines is a matchup with Pelican Rapids on Oct. 29., at Moorhead High School’s turf field. The game is set to start at 7 p.m.