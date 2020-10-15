Cold rain and windy conditions couldn't keep the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines from showing they had things under control as they piled on the TDs in a 45-0 win over Lake Park-Audubon Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Wadena.

The Wolverines managed to completely shutdown the Raiders passing game as they came away with negative 3 yards on the night. Meanwhile WDC stacked up 193 yards passing with Payton Rondestvedt tossing 159 of them.

WDC started out the first quarter with a 28-yard pass from Rondestvedt to Shaw for a touchdown. Josh Dykhoff was good for the kick. Moments later the Wolverines kick to give the ball back to the Raiders turned into yet another WDC touchdown as the ball was bobbled then grabbed by Shade Bounds in the end zone.

WDC kept the momentum going with a third touchdown to end the first quarter 19-0.

It was more of the same in the second quarter, this time WDC made it close enough for Rondestvedt to make a 6-yard dash into the end zone. Josh Dykhoff nabbed a 37-yard pass from Rondestvedt for a touchdown and Zach Shaw swooped in for a 35-yard pass to enter half-time 39-0.

After the half, WDC moved in some younger players, which seemed to even things out more as neither team scored in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw just one more touchdown, this time in the form of a pass from Josiah Kallevig to Teshe Loer. A failed two-point conversion brought an end to scoring at 45-0.

Of the 117 yards rushing by WDC, Rondestvedt had 52 and D'Andre Hammond ran 47 yards. Wolverines with the most passing yards included Z. Shaw (103), T. Loer (52) and J. Dykhoff (37). The defense kept the Raiders at bay with Owen Guo leading with four tackles and seven assists. Rondestvedt had three tackles and two sacks and Evan Lunde added up two tackles and seven assists.

Two fumbles and and two turnovers from the Raiders added more wind to the Wolverines sails.

Wadena-Deer Creek next plays at Frazee at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23.

WDC 19 20 0 6 --45

RLHS 0 0 0 0 --0