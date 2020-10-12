W-DC came out swinging from the get-go with an early safety. That was followed by some long tosses by Payton Rondestvedt to Josh Dykhoff (30 yards) and Aiden Larson (43 yards) for touchdowns in the first quarter.

Rondestvedt started out the second quarter with a 42-yard run into the end-zone. Shade Bounds scored two more times with 20 and 18 yard runs. Kade Woods got in on the action with a 13-yard pass to end the second quarter 44-0. Josh Dykhoff was good on three of his four kicks in the second. The third quarter was scoreless.

Dandre Hammond sprinted in a 38-yard run for the Wolverines final score in the fourth. Red Lake sneaked in a 12-yard run that earned them a touchdown to end the game.

Rondestvedt was good for nine of 13 pass attempts for 152 yards. He also led with 79 yards rushing. Dykhoff led receiving with 77 yards, followed by A. Larson (43).

Wadena-Deer Creek next hosts Lake Park-Audubon 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14.

WDC 17 27 0 6 --50

RLHS 0 0 0 6 --6