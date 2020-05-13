As a former graduate of Bemidji State University, I tend to keep an eye on Beavers athletic twitter account. Recently, the programs rolled out their All-Decade teams for the 2010-20 seasons, and it came as no surprise to see the football teams littered with athletes from the area.

Jordan Hein, Jesse Hein, Jacob Krause and Blake Petrich were named to the team or Honorable Mention.

Jordan Hein was named to the team for his play at quarterback during his time with the Beavers. Hein holds several marks with the Beavers and became the first player to total more than 10,000 offensive yards and was responsible for 100 touchdowns with 110 total touchdowns. He recorded more than 300 offensive yards in a game 15 times, nearly twice as many as any Beaver in program history. Jordan graduated from BSU with a bachelor’s degree in education and is currently serving as a coach under current head coach Brent Bolte. A feature on Jordan is coming up in a future edition of the Perham Focus.

Jordan was getting some help from his brother, Jesse, who filled up one of the key spots on the offensive line for the Beavers during his time at Bemidji State.

The brothers helped lead the Beavers to the program’s first win in postseason history when they defeated Washburn 36-23 in the 2016 Mineral Water Bowl. Jesse was named to the 2015 and 2016 NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team Offense for his efforts. He helped lead a potent offense that ranked second in total offense and first in the NSIC for scoring, averaging 45.6 points per game. Jesse played in 43 games during his career, missing just two games during his career on the line for the Beavers.

Another key member of the offensive line was Wadena-Deer Creek’s Jacob Krause. Krause played in 44 games during his career with BSU. Krause was named to the 2017 NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team Offense, while being named to the 2016 NSIC All-Conference Second Team Offense. Krause and Jesse Hein opened a lot of holes in the defense for Jordan Hein to make his way through during their career on the line together.

Blake Petrich was a fullback for the Beavers during the 2015 and 16 seasons. He finished with 19 receptions and a touchdown for BSU during the 2016 season. He was a member of the Mineral Water Bowl winning team. He was named to the All-Decade Team as an Honorable Mention. Petrich served as a punter as well during the 2016 season, averaging 36 yards per punt.

These four players have played a big role in the continued success of the BSU football team and I’m intrigued to see how the program continues with Jordan Hein on the coaching staff.

Richter named Student-Athlete of the Month

Also on the football front, Perham graduate Logan Richter was named the Lindahl Academic Center’s Student-Athlete of the Month for April 2020. Richter was a member of the 2020 Outback Bowl Championship winning Gopher team. The Gophers defeated Auburn 31-24 and finished with an 11-2 record. Richter made his Golden Gopher debut in their 52-10 rout of Maryland.



