FARGO — As one of the most talented quarterbacks in a long line of them at North Dakota State, Arden Beachy is still flabbergasted at the season Trey Lance had last fall. Most notably the 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Usually, he said, a ball gets tipped or a receiver runs a wrong route and the result is a pick.

“And it’s really unheard of at a championship level,” Beachy said.

What was unheard of six months ago, the coronavirus, reached Beachy’s level last month. The physician and emergency room doctor at Lakewood Health System in Staples, Minn., tested positive for COVID-19. He’s already recovered and back working at the hospital.

“I never really felt that bad to tell you the truth,” he said.

His odyssey began on Monday, March 30, when he was having symptoms of allergies that he’s endured since he was 6 years old. Now 49, he had a stuffy nose and itchy eyes not uncommon to anything he’s had before.

Two days later, his eyes watering and finding breathing air through his nose difficult, he began taking the usual medications of Flonase and Zyrtec. He woke up that Thursday morning feeling pretty good.

But by Friday evening, his sense of smell started to waver and that became evident while putting hamburgers on the grill.

“I didn’t think much of it, maybe I needed more Flonase,” Beachy said.

That Saturday, as the day wore on, his sense of taste began to disappear. Over that weekend, he remembered seeing something a couple weeks prior of some patients whose only symptoms of the coronavirus were a loss of the senses of smell and taste.

Beachy called a friend who works in the ER in the Twin Cities and called another friend from medical school who works in Dallas and asked them if they had seen any patients with the same symptoms as his.

The following day, he ran it by his colleagues at Lakewood Health Systems and the consensus was for Beachy to get tested. By noon the next day, one of his hospital partners notified him of the positive result.

He wasn’t the only one in his family to test positive, either. His wife Carrie had similar symptoms of a taste and smell a week before Arden did.

“She had the same thing, she couldn’t taste wine and the next night couldn’t smell the spaghetti,” Arden said. “But she didn’t feel ill, either. She was running her three or four miles daily and it wasn’t affecting her.”

Both work at Lakewood, with Carrie working in the gift shop. Arden said the theory is he got the coronavirus from her since her symptoms occurred a week earlier.

Arden said he never had a fever and his sense of taste was already returning before the results of his test were known. He returned to work on April 13.

His Lakeland facility has tested at least 700 people in the last six weeks with 10 positives. Arden and Carrie were two of those 10.

Arden is doing more ER work these days than clinicals, just because of the nature of visits that are considered to be non-essential being put off.

“I don’t feel the anxiety or tension nearly as I did the first two or three weeks,” he said, referring to the early days of the shutdown in Minnesota.

That includes patients who know he tested positive. In the small-town communities of Staples and Motley, word can travel fast. Beachy wears a face mask among other protective measures.

“I’m impressed with how many patients are not worried,” he said.

He said his Lakewood hospital continues to prepare for the worst. The fact testing is being ramped up has helped calmed people’s nerves, he said, “to a certain level.”

“We didn’t think the surge was as bad as we thought it would be,” Beachy said, “but we keep preparing if it’s going to be bad. It’s better to be prepared than under-prepared.”