Wadena-Deer Creek head football coach Kyle Petermeier sent out a letter recently to parents of fourth and fifth grade students announcing they will be offering Youth Tackle Football for fifth and sixth grade students, starting with the 2020-21 school year.

The letter stated the team felt that this is a great way to introduce student athletes to the fundamentals of the game and build excitement and skills for the future of the Wadena-DC football program.

There will be an informational meeting about Youth Tackle Football on March 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Robertson Theatre in the Wadena-DC Middle/High School. The meeting is for all parents and students. It will have information about the upcoming football season for the fall of 2020.