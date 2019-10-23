The Wadena-Deer Creek football season came to a close at the hands of the Staples-Motley Cardinals when the Cardinals rushed to a 44-0 victory over the Wolverines on Oct. 22 in Staples-Motley.

The two teams met in the season-opener with Staples-Motley earning a 54-18 victory in week one. The Cardinals used the big play in the season-opener but in the Section 6AA opener, it was a potent ground attack that paid dividends.

The Cardinals rushed for 345 yards, led by running back Sivert Klefsaas. Klefsaas rushed for a pair of touchdowns and churned up 203 yards in the win.

He started the scoring with touchdown runs of 47 and 14 yards in the first quarter as the Cardinals built up a 14-0 first half lead. Garrett Carlson added 92 yards on the ground and three touchdown runs of 1, 5 and 18 yards. Cade Schmidt rushed for a yard as well.

The Cardinals used a stout defensive attack in limiting the Wolverines to just 50 yards of total offense.

Payton Rondestvedt led the team in rushing with 14 yards on eight carries. Hunter Hawkins rushed for five yards on nine carries.

Rondestvedt completed six of his 17 passes for 40 yards. He was intercepted once in the game. Zach Shaw led the Wolverines receiving group with three receptions for 19 yards in the loss.

The loss concludes the season for the Wolverines. They end the year with an 0-9 record. Staples-Motley improved its overall mark to 7-2. The Cardinals will now take on Pillager on Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. in Pillager. The two teams met in the regular season with Pillager earning a 22-6 victory. Pillager enters with a 6-2 mark and is currently on a four-game winning streak. The Huskies had a first round bye. The other semifinal features West Central Area/Ashby traveling to Osakis.

WDC 0 0 0 0--0

SM 22 8 14 0--44

Scoring

First Quarter

SM-Sivert Klefsaas 47-yard run (conversion good)

SM-Klefsaas 14-yard run (conversion good)

SM-Garrett Carlson 1-yard run (conversion failed)

Second Quarter

SM-Carlson 5-yard run (conversion good)

Third Quarter

SM-Carlson 18-yard run (conversion failed)

SM-Cade Schmidt 1-yard run (conversion failed)



