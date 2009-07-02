The Bagley Flyers used a fourth quarter outburst to keep the Wolverines out of the win column on the season when they picked up a 45-26 victory over the Wolverines in the regular season finale on Oct. 16 in Wadena.

The Flyers broke open a 27-26 game with 18 fourth quarter points to pick up the victory. The Flyers finished with 410 yards of total offense, 105 of them through the air.

Jaden Sunderland rushed for a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns, helping the Flyers seal the victory. He finished with 186 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Justus Brtek rushed for 77 yards and two scores in the win as well for Bagley.

Payton Rondestvedt rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns. He passed for 169 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

Zach Shaw hauled in eight receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, while Kade Woods finished with four receptions for 57 yards. Hunter Hawkins hauled in three passes for 12 yards.

The teams exchanged first quarter touchdowns with Bagley scoring on a 13-yard run, but Wadena-DC answered with a one yard run from Rondestvedt. However, the point after touchdown was no good and Bagley held the 7-6 edge.

It remained that way until Brtek found the end zone with a 2-yard run, making it 14-6. Rondestvedt's second rushing touchdown of the game cut the lead to 14-12. It was a 4-yard plunge, cutting the lead to 14-12 in the second quarter.

Sunderland got things going in the second half for Bagley. He broke off a 99-yard touchdown run to make it 20-12. However, the Wolverines answered the big play. Wadena-DC came back with a big play of its own when Rondestvedt went 84-yards to make it 20-18 but the Wolverines failed on the 2-point conversion.

Brtek came back with a 66-yard run for Bagley, which extended the lead to 27-18, before Wadena-DC struck for a 41-yard touchdown pass and catch. Shaw converted the 2-point conversion which made it 27-26 in favor of Bagley in the third quarter.

Bagley used a pair of Sunderland touchdown runs and an interception return for a score in the fourth quarter to seal the road win.

The Wolverines finished the regular season with an 0-8 record and open the Section 6AA playoffs on Oct. 22 with a road trip to Staples-Motley.

BAG 7 7 13 18--45

WDC 6 6 14 0--26

Scoring

First Quarter

B-13-yard touchdown run (kick good)

WDC-Payton Rondestvedt 1-yard run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

B- Justus Brtek 2-yard run (kick good)

WDC-Rondestvedt 4-yard run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

B-Jaden Sunderland 99-yard run (kick failed)

WDC-Rondestvedt 84-yard run (conversion failed)

B-Brtek 66-yard run (kick good)

WDC- Zach Shaw 41-yard pass from Rondestvedt (Shaw run)

Fourth Quarter

B-Sunderland 14-yard run (conversion failed)

B-30-yard interception return (kick failed)

B-Sunderland 35-yard run (kick failed)