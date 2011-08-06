The Wadena-Deer Creek football team was hoping to spoil the homecoming celebration and pick up its first win of the season when they squared off with the Frazee Hornets.

However, the Hornets used a dominant ground attack on a cold and rainy night to cruise to a 45-7 victory over the Wolverines.

The Hornets scored on their first three possessions of the first quarter and second play of the second quarter to build up a 27-0 lead, before expanding it to 39-0 at the half.

Caleb DeGroat rushed for three touchdowns of 40, 11 and 1 yard during the win, while Dylan Selly added a pair of touchdowns from five and three yards out.

Christian Petron added a 27-yard score and Cole Fleisher and Brandon Winn connected for an 18-yard score in the win.

The Wolverines got on the board late when Payton Rondestvedt connected with Kade Woods for a 7-yard score.

The loss dropped the Wolverines to 0-7 on the season. The Hornets improved to 3-4 on the season with the victory. The Wolverines close out the regular season with a contest against the Bagley Flyers on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. The Flyers enter the contest with a 3-4 record, coming off of wins against Red Lake (67-0) and Cass Lake-Bena (14-6).

FRA 21 18 6 0--45

WDC 0 0 0 7--7

Scoring

First Quarter

FRA-Dylan Selly 3 yard run (Mason Newling kick)

FRA-Caleb DeGroat 40 yard run (Newling kick)

FRA-DeGroat 11 yard run (Newling kick)

Second Quarter

FRA-DeGroat 1 yard run (conversion failed)

FRA-Brandon Winn 18 yard pass from Cole Fleisher (conversion failed)

FRA-Selly 5 yard run (conversion failed)

Third Quarter

FRA-Christian Petron 27 yard run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

WDC-Kade Woods 7 yard pass from Payton Rondestvedt (Dario Sanchez kick)



