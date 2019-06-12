Search
    Punt, Pass and Kick event in Wadena features Vikings legend

    By Jason Groth Today at 5:17 p.m.

    Former Minnesota Viking great Ted Brown will be in Wadena on Thursday, June 13 for a youth football event prior to the June Jubilee parade.

    James Kern will be hosting a punt, pass and kick event for kids in Kindergarten through eighth grade as well as a meet and greet with the Vikings legend.

    The event is set to start at 5:15 p.m. at Burlington Northern Park, across from the SuperOne parking lot in Wadena. If interested in pre-registering for the event, text James Kern 218-831-1400.

