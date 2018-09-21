Isaiah Sykora passed for two touchdowns, while five different running backs found the end zone in the convincing win.

The Wolverines struggled with turnovers as freshman quarterback Payton Rondestvedt was intercepted five times and the Wolverines lost a fumble as well.

Scot Johnson rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Tanner Bennett rushed for 72 yards and a score. The Knights picked up 279 yards on the ground, while passing for 169 yards in the victory.

The Knights marched down field on the opening possession and set the tone for the game. Braden Overson capped off a six-play drive with a 5-yard run and the Knights led 8-0 after the 2-point conversion.

The Knights capitalized on their first of five interceptions. They turned it into points when Jaden Norby rushed in from 6 yards out, making it 16-0 after the conversion, capping off a nine-play drive.

After a Wadena-DC punt, the Knights wasted little time as Johnson broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run. The Knights converted the 2-point conversion and held a 24-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Sykora hit his first of two touchdown passes when he found Tate Christenson for a 24-yard strike to make it 32-0 after the conversion.

Sykora hit Gage Staples for a touchdown pass in the third quarter, while Bennett found the end zone as well.

Wadena-DC got on the board when Chase Domier turned a West Central Area turnover into points. He scampered around the edge for a 15-yard score. Kade Olson put the finishing touches on the game for West Central Area with a 6-yard run.

Noah Roers intercepted Sykora twice in the game. Garrett Redning led the Wolverines in tackles with eight, while Cade Kapphahn added seven tackles.

Rondestvedt completed 11 of his 25 attempts for 78 yards. Hunter Hawkins had five receptions, while Max Phillips hauled in three passes. Zach Shaw had a pair of receptions as well. Kapphahn led the Wolverines with 38 yards rushing, while Rondestvedt added 34 yards.

The Wolverines drop to 1-3 on the season and 1-2 in the Midwest District, Blue Division. The Wolverines are back home for Homecoming when they host Pelican Rapids on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

WDC 0 0 0 6--6

WCA 24 8 12 8--52

Scoring

First Quarter

WCA-Braden Overson 5-yard run (Isaiah Sykora pass to Scot Johnson)

WCA-Jaden Norby 6-yard run (Sykora pass to Gage Staples)

WCA-Johnson 64-yard run (Overson run)

Second Quarter

WCA-Sykora 24-yard pass to Tate Christenson (Ben Johnsrud run)

Third Quarter

WCA-Sykora 68-yard pass to Staples (conversion failed)

WCA-Tanner Bennett 30-yard run (conversion failed)

Fourth Quarter

WDC-Chase Domier 15-yard run (conversion failed)

WCA-Kade Olson 6-yard run (Hunter Norby run)