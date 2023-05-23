Dykhoffs selected to NCBWA All-Central Region Second Team
The Wadena-Deer Creek baseball alums made history at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
ST. CLOUD – Former Wadena-Deer Creek baseball stars Josh and Jake Dykhoff were two of five all-region players selected from the University of Minnesota-Crookston’s baseball team.
The five players are the best in program history for the Golden Eagles. Minnesota Crookston had one player named all-region in 2021, 2019, 2018 and 2016, but never multiple. Brock Reller earned the accolade in 2021, Reed Hjelle in 2018 and 2019, and Kenny Perez in 2016.
Josh Dykhoff, Alex Koep and Jake Dykhoff were all selected NCBWA All-Central Region Second Team. Josh Dykhoff hit .335, with 57 runs scored, 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 53 RBI. On the bump, Josh Dykhoff was 3-2 with a 6.50 ERA in 36 innings pitched. He struck out 27 and walked nine. Jake Dykhoff went 8-4 with a 4.15 ERA in 80.1 innings pitched. He struck out a team-high 107 with 18 walks. Koep, the NSIC Pitcher of the Year, went 7-1 with a 2.43 ERA in 63 innings. Opponents hit just .167 against Koep. He struck out 77 and walked 31.
2023 NCBWA Second Team All-Central Region
C Brett McGee Southern Arkansas
1B Jenner Steele Newman
2B Derek Kay Minot State
3B Brandon Nicoll Southern Arkansas
SS Henry Kusiak Missouri Southern State
OF Prescott Horn Rogers State
OF Treghan Parker Missouri Southern State
OF Noah Olson Central Missouri
OF Jackson Hauge Minnesota State-Mankato
DH Vance Tobol Central Missouri
UT Josh Dykhoff Minnesota Crookston
SP Conner Wolf Central Missouri
SP Alex Koep Minnesota Crookston
SP Zac Shoemaker Pittsburg State
SP Jake Dykhoff Minnesota Crookston
RP Isaiah Hayes Southern Arkansas
RP Henry Coppens Henderson State
