Dykhoffs selected to NCBWA All-Central Region Second Team

ST. CLOUD – Former Wadena-Deer Creek baseball stars Josh and Jake Dykhoff were two of five all-region players selected from the University of Minnesota-Crookston’s baseball team.

Josh Dykhoff was named the NCBWA All-Central Region Second Team. Dykhoff is a utility player for the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles. Contributed photo

The five players are the best in program history for the Golden Eagles. Minnesota Crookston had one player named all-region in 2021, 2019, 2018 and 2016, but never multiple. Brock Reller earned the accolade in 2021, Reed Hjelle in 2018 and 2019, and Kenny Perez in 2016.

Josh Dykhoff, Alex Koep and Jake Dykhoff were all selected NCBWA All-Central Region Second Team. Josh Dykhoff hit .335, with 57 runs scored, 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 53 RBI. On the bump, Josh Dykhoff was 3-2 with a 6.50 ERA in 36 innings pitched. He struck out 27 and walked nine. Jake Dykhoff went 8-4 with a 4.15 ERA in 80.1 innings pitched. He struck out a team-high 107 with 18 walks. Koep, the NSIC Pitcher of the Year, went 7-1 with a 2.43 ERA in 63 innings. Opponents hit just .167 against Koep. He struck out 77 and walked 31.

2023 NCBWA Second Team All-Central Region

C Brett McGee Southern Arkansas

1B Jenner Steele Newman

2B Derek Kay Minot State

3B Brandon Nicoll Southern Arkansas

SS Henry Kusiak Missouri Southern State

OF Prescott Horn Rogers State

OF Treghan Parker Missouri Southern State

OF Noah Olson Central Missouri

OF Jackson Hauge Minnesota State-Mankato

DH Vance Tobol Central Missouri

UT Josh Dykhoff Minnesota Crookston

SP Conner Wolf Central Missouri

SP Alex Koep Minnesota Crookston

SP Zac Shoemaker Pittsburg State

SP Jake Dykhoff Minnesota Crookston

RP Isaiah Hayes Southern Arkansas

RP Henry Coppens Henderson State