Dykhoff brothers named to NSIC All-Conference teams

CROOKSTON – Former Wadena-Deer Creek baseball players Jake and Josh Dykhoff were named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Conference team this week. And younger brother, Josh, was named the NSIC’s “Freshman of the Year.”

The brothers, who both excelled in their baseball careers as Wolverines, play for the University of Minnesota Crookston, with Jake in his senior year and Josh as a freshman. Jake was named to the NSIC All-Conference First Team as a pitcher, and Josh was named to the NSIC All-Conference Second Team as a pitcher and first baseman.

Former Wadena-Deer Creek baseball player Jake Dykhoff was selected to the NSIC All-Conference First team in his senior year. He pitches for the University of Minnesota Crookston, which is set to begin its conference tournament this week. Contributed / University of Minnesota Crookston

The Golden Eagles just ended a historic regular season with four players – one being Josh – earning conference specialty awards. The others included Jake Hjelle as NSIC Player of the Year, Alex Koep as NSIC Pitcher of the Year and Mike Hallquist as the NSIC Newcomer of the Year. With four specialty awards, the Golden Eagles join Minnesota State University (2019), St. Cloud State University (2015) and Minnesota State (2011) as teams with the most honorees in a single season.

In his freshman season, Josh:

Earned NSIC Player of the Week honors, alongside his brother Jake Dykhoff (Pitcher of the Week)

In NSIC play, hit .357, with 45 runs scored, 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 RBI

- Posted a 1.220 OPS, and a .762 slugging percentage in NSIC play.



Finished the regular-season hitting .339, with 53 runs scored, 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 48 RBI.

Posted a regular-season OPS of 1.125 and a slugging percentage of .673, with a .452 on-base percentage.

Joins Jake Poehler (2008) as Golden Eagles to be named NSIC Freshman of the Year.

Posted a 6.50 ERA in 36 innings pitched with a 3-2 record.

Struck out 27 and walked just nine.

Started seven games and made 11 total appearances.

In his senior season, Jake Dykhoff went 7-4 with a 4.29 ERA in 71.1 innings pitched. He led the NSIC with 93 strikeouts. He walked just 18 batters. Opponents hit just .230 against Jake Dykhoff. He was an All-NSIC Second Team selection in 2021.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to begin the NSIC conference tournament Wednesday, May 10, against Minot State University.