What a year for the Wadena-Deer Creek boy’s and girl’s cross country team. The team traveled across the state, reached several milestones and made a statement at the state level.

Freshman Amber Collins finished 55th in state competition for the 5k race, after her opportunity last year was taken away due to COVID-19.

"For Amber to experience the state meet was very satisfying. Amber came a long way from the beginning of the season. She started off slow, but was steady and peaked at just the right time. It was even tougher for an individual to make it this year because the qualification standard dropped from eight individuals to six from each section. Amber was awesome when it mattered!” Coach Michael Brunsberg said.

During the team banquet junior Lane Hoefs was named MVP, and his running mate Bjorn Brunsberg was given the Terry Olson Award for exemplifying the “joy of running.” These two finished 90th and 91st in the state 5k boy’s race.

“That they were able to experience state together was not only more satisfying and fun, they probably helped each other to run faster as usual,” Brunsberg said.

Coach crunched the numbers between these two, and over the 11 races they ran together their total combined race time separation is 10 seconds.

“I think anyone who followed the team this year and was rooting for the Wolverines was pleased that they both punched a Top 6 "ticket" to state at the 6A Section finals in Minnewaska. The scenario could have easily been one or neither of them qualifying,” Brunsberg said.

Senior Johanna Brunsberg was named girl’s MVP for the Wolverines. She will most certainly miss being a part of the team and running on the grass, but her brother will continue the family legacy.

Freshman Grant Nelson was the most improved boy for the team, and two girls, Lydia Oldakowski and Britta Sweeney, took home the most improved awards among girls.

Eight runners were given the Tiffany Meeks Marathon Award for perfect attendance. For the boy’s senior Eric Malone, juniors Bjorn Brunsberg, Lane Hoefs, and freshman Phillip Ross and Trevin Kern. For the girl’s, Ally Pavek, Amber Collins, and McKenna Brauch as well.

The girl’s will lose three runners this year in Johanna Brunsberg, Mikayla Varela, Emma Ries.

The boy’s will lose Eric Malone.

The cross country team will have plenty of firepower for next year, and shows lots of promise in their returning runners.