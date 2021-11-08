NORTHFIELD — Bjorn Brunsberg, Lane Hoefs, and Amber Collins of Wadena-Deer Creek landed among the top 100 placings at the cross country state championship on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Boy’s 5k race

In the third race of the day, Brunsberg finished in 90th place with a time of 17:58:14. Hoefs was behind him in 91st place at 17:58:43.

Senior Jakob McCleary from Perham was first place in the race recording a time of 16:09:64. Perham finished in second place at 128, behind first-place Nova Classical Academy at 122.

Girl’s 5k race

Freshman Amber Collins finished in 55th place recording a time of 20:42:31. Junior Amanda Overgaauw of Murray County Central won the race with a time of 18:09:13.

In the final standings, Staples-Motley took home first place with a score of 103. S-M girls top placers included Kyanna Burton (fourth), Aften Robinson (10th) and Audrey Bronell (13th).