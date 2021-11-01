GLENWOOD — Freshman Amber Collins is set to return to state cross country along with first-timers, juniors Lane Hoefs and Bjorn Brunsberg after their Wadena-Deer Creek qualifying finishes Friday, Oct. 29.
For the boys, Staples-Motley’s Luke Brownell and West Central’s Shad Swanson and Hoefs all finished with a time of 17:37 and they placed 10, 11, and 12 respectively. Brunsberg was a step behind completing the course in 17:38.
The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines boy’s cross country team were eight points outside the top ten, in 11th place, as they had 274 points. Staples-Motley was first place with 48, followed by West Central with 58.
Girl’s
Freshman Amber Collins finished the course in 20:24 and placed sixth. This is her second year qualifying for state, she joins teammates Hoefs and Bjorn Brunsberg as the only Wolverines to advance to state. Collins, Hoefs, Brunsberg Lydia Oldakowski and Karly Haverkamp each set career personal bests in the event.
The girl’s finished third overall with 94 points. Staples-Motley Cardinals dominated the competition as they finished first with 44, ahead of Minnewaska who had 65.
Last race
While three runners advanced, another three ran their last race. Seniors Johanna Brunsberg and Emma Ries ran 62 courses as six-year cross-country veterans, placing 18th and 46th in the event.
Senior Eric Malone, a three-year cross-country veteran, finished 106th in the event.
Next competition will be this Saturday, Oct. 6, in Northfield. The boys begin at noon, and the girl’s at 1 p.m.