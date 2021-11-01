GLENWOOD — Freshman Amber Collins is set to return to state cross country along with first-timers, juniors Lane Hoefs and Bjorn Brunsberg after their Wadena-Deer Creek qualifying finishes Friday, Oct. 29.

For the boys, Staples-Motley’s Luke Brownell and West Central’s Shad Swanson and Hoefs all finished with a time of 17:37 and they placed 10, 11, and 12 respectively. Brunsberg was a step behind completing the course in 17:38.

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines boy’s cross country team were eight points outside the top ten, in 11th place, as they had 274 points. Staples-Motley was first place with 48, followed by West Central with 58.

Girl’s

Freshman Amber Collins finished the course in 20:24 and placed sixth. This is her second year qualifying for state, she joins teammates Hoefs and Bjorn Brunsberg as the only Wolverines to advance to state. Collins, Hoefs, Brunsberg Lydia Oldakowski and Karly Haverkamp each set career personal bests in the event.

The girl’s finished third overall with 94 points. Staples-Motley Cardinals dominated the competition as they finished first with 44, ahead of Minnewaska who had 65.

Last race

While three runners advanced, another three ran their last race. Seniors Johanna Brunsberg and Emma Ries ran 62 courses as six-year cross-country veterans, placing 18th and 46th in the event.

Senior Eric Malone, a three-year cross-country veteran, finished 106th in the event.

Next competition will be this Saturday, Oct. 6, in Northfield. The boys begin at noon, and the girl’s at 1 p.m.

Boys results

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 12-Lane Hoefs 17:37.6, 13-Bjorn Brunsberg 17:38.2, 47-Phillip Ross 19:16.9, 98-Trevin Kern 22:17.8, 106-Eric Malone 23:20.2, 112-Cooper Damio 23:53.2

Team scores: 1-Staples-Motley 48, 2-West Central 58, 3-Sauk Centre 123, 4-Bertha-Hewitt 124, 5-Benson 189, 6-Ottertail Central 211, 7-Minnewaska 230, 8-Morris 234, 9-Breckenridge 246, 10-Osakis 266, 11-Wadena-Deer Creek 274, 12-Brandon-Evansville 310, 13-Border West 323, 14-Parkers Prairie 347, 15-Ortonville 355, 16-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 450, 17-Pillager 454

Girls results

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 6-Amber Collins 20:34.9, 18-Johanna Brunsberg 21:17.6, 19-Lydia Oldakowski 21:20.6, 22-Britta Sweeney 21:41.8, 38-Karly Haverkamp 22:39.5, 46-Emma Ries 23:08.4, 50-Ally Pavek 23:44.3

Team scores: 1-Staples-Motley 44, 2-Minnewaska 65, 3-Wadena-Deer Creek 94, 4-West Central 115, 5-Morris 134, 6-Breckenridge 167, 7-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 179, 8-Ottertail Central 197, 9-Benson 222, 10-Pillager 234, 11-Sauk Centre 312, 12-Osakis 352, 13-Border West 355