WADENA — WDC's Brielle Kern, a seventh grader, took 10th place among girl runners to be among the 2021 Park Region Jr. High All-Conference.

Kern was joined by teammates in the conference race Monday. Oct. 11, in Wadena. Kern finished with a time of 16:16.5

Finishing in first was Kendra Miller of Bertha-Hewitt with a time of 13:44.4. Verndale’s Mia Arroyo landed in 7th; WDC’s McKenna Brauch was in 19th; and WDC’s Jennifer Varela finished in 26th.

Boys results

Among the 32 junior high boys, Brady Rach of Bertha Hewitt swiftly made first place with a time of 11:02.6. Five Bertha-Hewitt boys landed in the first top 11 spots.

WDC’s Trevin Kern and Cooper Damlo took 12th and 13th places respectively. Miles Self finished off the WDC racers in 25th place.