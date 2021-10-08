The Wadena-Deer Creek runners posted seven career personal records plus two season bests in their latest meet at Perham, Thursday, Oct. 7.

The Wolverine girls varsity team continues to show strength as they took eighth place among some big names in the state. Lakeville South took first and Perham in second. Most every other team is made up of much larger school districts, yet WDC is hanging in there.

Leading the girls was Johanna Brunsberg in 29th place at 20:48; Amber Collins in 39th with 21:21; and Britta Sweeney just a few yards back in 42nd place at 21:28.

The boys landed at 15th place while Perham claimed first. Leading for the boys were Bjorn Brunsberg in 43rd at 18:04 and Lane Hoefs right behind in 45th at 18:06.

The records continue to show a team that is pushing themselves to improve every day. Among those making personal records in the 5K event are Johanna Brunsberg, Britta Sweeney, Karly Haverkamp, Cambrie Geiger, Maddie Gallant, Ellie Hale. Cooper Damlo reached a PR in the 2 mile. Meanwhile Eric Malone and Ally Pavek had season best performances in Perham.

Boys results

43-Bjorn Brunsberg 18:04.21, 45-Lane Hoefs 18:06.25, 94-Phillip Ross 19:54.19, 103-Grant Nelson 20:31.73, 123-Trevin Kern 22:12.69, 125-Eric Malone 22:28.86

Girls results

29-Johanna Brunsberg 20:48.10, 39-Amber Collins 21:21.13, 42-Britta Sweeney 21:28.18, 67-Karly Haverkamp 22:55.20, 71-Emma Reis 23:05.76, 73-Ally Pavek 23:19.76, 89-Leah Osberg 25:06.13