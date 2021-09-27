MILACA — The Wolverine girls are at it again, this time securing a second place finish when they tied with Canby-Minneota on Saturday, Sept. 25. It's the first time the Wolverines have carried home a trophy from this meet.

The girls were just behind Minnewaska, who secured first place in the Division 4 group. Leading the girls to a strong finish among a field of 20 teams were Johanna Brunsberg in 24th (21:16); Lydia Oldakowski in 28th (21:31); Amber Collins in 33rd (22:01); Britta Sweeney in 39th (22:21); Emma Ries in 52nd (23:02); Karly Haverkamp in 60th (23:15); and Ally Pavek in 91st (24:03).

The boys landed mid-field out of 26 teams in 13th place. Shoulder to shoulder once more were Lane Hoefs in 18th, coming out just ahead of Bjorn Brunsberg, in 19th, at 17:38 and 17:39 respectively. Also neck-and-neck were Grant Nelson and Phillip Ross in 95th and 97th place.

The team continues to see improvements as Lane Hoefs, Bjorn Brunsberg, Grant Nelson and Karly Haverkamp all reached career personal records in the 5K race. The younger runners are also seeing improvements with Cambrie Geiger, Brielle Kern, McKenna Brauch, Chloe Wehry, Trevin Kern, Miles Self, Cooper Damlo and Owen Anderson all reaching career bests in the 2 mile race.

Boys results

Wadena-Deer Creek results:15-Lane Hoefs 17:38.9, 16-Bjorn Brunsberg 17:39.5, 86-Grant Nelson 19:53.5, 88-Phillip Ross 19:54.2, 155-Eric Malone 23.21.5

Girls results

Team scores D4: 1-Minnewaska 116, 2-Wadena-Deer Creek 141, 3-Canby-Minneota 141, 4-Milbank 144, 5-South Ridge 173 (20 teams)

Individual winner D4: 1-Ashlynn Batchelor (Milbank) 19:14.7

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 17-Johanna Brunsberg 21:16.9, 21-Lydia Oldakowski 21:31.5, 26-Amber Collins 22:01, 32-Britta Sweeney 22:21.8, 45-Emma Ries 23.02.2, 60-Karly Haverkamp 23:15; 91-Ally Pavek 24:03