In the world of wins, none taste much better than those at St. John's Prep, where several Wolverines came home with full bellies Thursday, Sept. 29.

The Wolverine varsity girls finished in 2nd place behind Hinckley-Finlayson. Meanwhile, the Wolverine varsity boys were 5th. St. John's Prep took 1st.

Those earning a top 10 varsity finish and the Johnnie Bread loaf were Johanna Brunsberg in seventh and not far behind, Britta Sweeney in 8th. Also within the top 10 and earning a loaf of bread were Lane Hoefs in 7th and right behind him was Bjorn Brunsberg in 8th.

Even junior varsity runners took home wins with Leah Osberg and Madelyn Gallant in the top 10. They earned their bread, too.

This made for a tough race to set records as the distance was known to be at least 300-400 meters longer than the standard 5K race, according to head coach Michael Brunsberg.

WDC varsity girls

Johanna Brunsberg 22:29, 7th place; Britta Sweeney 22:45, 8th place; Amber Collins, 23:05; Emma Ries, 23:33; Karly Haverkamp, 24:56; Ally Pavek, 25:22; Megan Hamelau,26:18.

WDC varsity boys

Lane Hoefs, 18:58, 7th; Bjorn Brunsberg, 18:59, 8th; Grant Nelson, 21:31, Phillip Ross, 22:15; Eric Malone, 23:10; Trevin Kern, 23:58.

WDC junior varsity girls

Leah Osberg, 26:40; Madelyn Gallant, 30:35; Ella Stroeing, 32:18; Ellie Hal, 37:48.