ADA — Not yet to the halfway point in the season, the Wadena-Deer Creek cross-country teams beat their best times as they competed against fierce competition Thursday, Sept. 16.

Up against a field of 13 other teams, the W-DC girls earned second place, while the boys came in at eighth place, despite missing their top runner, Bjorn Brunsberg.

Earning personal records on the day were the following runners: Johanna Brunsberg, Lydia Oldakowski, Britta Sweeney, Karly Haverkamp, Mikayla Varela, Madelyn Gallant, Lane Hoefs, Phillip Ross, Grant Nelson and Trevin Kern.

For the girls, Johanna Brunsberg broke below the 21-minute mark to take eighth place. Amber Collins was close behind in ninth (21:11).

Lane Hoefs broke into sixth place with a 17:42 time. The next closest was Phillip Ross at 30th place (19:04).

Boys results

Team scores: 1- East Grand Forks 57, 2-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76, 3-Hawley 98, 4-Ottertail Central 110, 5-Lake Park-Audubon 114 … 8-Wadena Deer-Creek 198

Individual winner: Jonathan Krueger (East Grand Forks) 16:42.4

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 6-Lane Hoefs 17:42.6, 30-Phillip Ross 19:04.5, 53-Grant Nelson 20:33.7, 73-Trevin Kern-22:07.5, 76-Eric Malone 22:28.0





Girls results

Team scores: 1-Hawley 22, 2-Wadena Deer-Creek 74, 3-Lake Park-Audubon 88, 4-Ottertail Central 113, 5-Pelican Rapids-132

Individual winner: Paula Heide (Hawley) 19:53.4

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 8-Johanna Brunsberg 20:54.7, 9-Amber Collins 21:11.6, 15-Lydia Oldakowski 21:37.3, 17-Britta Sweeney 21:42.5, 30-Emma Ries 22:56.1, 40-Ally Pavek 24:05.6, 50-Leah Osberg 25:10.5

Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Melrose Invite 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept.21.