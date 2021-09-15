NEW YORK MILLS — The Wadena-Deer Creek runners claimed most of the top ten finishes from varsity to junior varsity in their double victory out at the Sonnenberg Farm Tuesday, Sept. 14.

It's the first time the group has claimed a double victory, both boys and girls winning, since the magical meet in Deer River in 2019, according to head coach Mike Brunsberg. The team was up against United North Central, New York Mills and New Testament Christian runners.

Claiming first and second place for the boys matching each other stride for stride were the inseparable duo of Bjorn Brunsberg and Lane Hoefs each finishing with a time of 18:18. Coach Brunsberg said the difference was just .14 seconds between the two, basically an extra lean fro Bjorn. Also in the top 10 for boys were Phillip Ross (20:25) in third; Grant Nelson (22:25) in eighth; Eric Malone (22:50) in ninth; and Trevin Kern (23:05) in 10th.

Hoefs 5K finish was a personal record.

Varsity girls showed they've got what it takes with Johanna Brunsberg landing in second (21:35); Amber Collins in third (22:21); Lydia Oldakowski right on her heels in fourth (22:22); Britta Sweeney in sixth (23:04); Emma Ries in ninth (24:16). Not far behind was Leah Osberg in 13th and Megan Hamelau in 14th.

Oldakowski also raced to a personal record in her fourth-place finish.

The only girl giving the Wolverines trouble was the United North Central Anjalie Aho, who finished a full minute ahead of the other varsity girls with a 20:35 finish. From New York Mills, Jada Goesen finished in fifth with a 22:51 time.

Eight 5K racers had their best times of the season in this race. The team is clearly ramping things up as they near the halfway mark of the season.

Boys results

Team scores: 1- Wadena-Deer Creek 21, 2-New York Mills 36

Individual winner: Bjorn Brunsberg (WDC) 18:18

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 1-Bjorn Brunsberg 18:18, 2-Lane Hoefs 18:18, 3-Phillip Ross 20:25, 8-Grant Nelson 22:25, 9-Eric Malone 22:50 10-Trevin Kern 23:05

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Wadena-Deer Creek 24, 2-United North Central 39, 3-New York Mills 66

Individual winner: Anjalie Aho (United North Central) 20:35

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 2-Johanna Brunsberg 21:35, 3-Amber Collins 22:21, 4-Lydia Oldakowski 22:22, 6-Britta Sweeney 23:04, 9-Emma Ries 24:16, 13-Leah Osberg 25:20, Megan Hamelau 25:51

Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Ada Borup Invite 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.