MELROSE — The Wadena-Deer Creek girls cross-country team headed to some new ground but quickly found their footing as they placed second in a crowded field of 11 teams at Melrose.

Senior Johanna Brunsberg led the team with a sixth place finish and 20:59.9 time. Also among the top 15 were Amber Collins in eighth (21:13.5); Lydia Oldakowski in 10th (21:29.4); and Britta Sweeney in 11th (21:36.7). Minnewaska Area girls took first.

The boys' team also held on, tying with Minnewaska area to claim the eighth spot. They were led by Bjorn Brunsberg in 12th (18:02.2)'; Lane Hoefs in 13th, (18:02.5). West Central Area claimed first for the boys.

Among JV runners, Cambrie Geiger and Macey Goeden were both among the top 10.

The team continues to improve, with seven claiming career personal records at the new location including Bjorn Brunsberg, Grant Nelson, Lydia Oldakowski, Britta Sweeney, Karly Haverkamp, Cambrie Geiger and Brielle Kern (2 mile).

Wadena-Deer Creek boys results: 12-Bjorn Brunsberg 18:02.2, 13-Lane Hoefs 18:02.5, 35-Phillip Ross 19:25.6, 54-Grant Nelson 20:17.4, 96-Eric Malone 22:44.6

Wadena-Deer Creek girls results: 6-Johanna Brunsberg 20:59.9, 8-Amber Collins 21:13.5, 10-Lydia Oldakowski 21:29.4, 11-Britta Sweeny 21:36.7, 34-Emma Reis 23:27.9, 40-Karly Haverkamp 23:34.1, 49-Ally Pavek 23:54.3