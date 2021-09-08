WADENA — The Wadena-Deer Creek girls cross country team finished first at the Johanna Olson Invite, the first time the Wolverine girls have done so.

The Wolverine boys team was able to win this race back in 2019. The boys took sixth this time around with Park Rapids finishing first.

Head coach Mike Brunsberg called it a "special day." The day had added significance for assistant coach Terry Olson, the father of the late Johanna Olson, for whom the invite is named.

The girls had a strong showing with the help of Johanna Brunsberg in fifth (22:37); Amber Collins in sixth (22:52); and Lydia Oldakowski in ninth (23:04).

For the boys, Bjorn Brunsberg ended in 12th (19:13); with Lane Hoefs right behind in 13th (19:16).

Results

Varsity Girls

1. WDC 61; 2. Little Falls 67; 3. UNC 78; 4. Pillager 95; 5. Border West 157; 6. New York Mills 172; 7. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville inc.; 8. Park Rapids inc.; 9. Parkers Prairie inc.; 10. Pine River-Backus inc.; 11. Verndale inc.; 12. DGF inc.; 13. Bertha-Hewitt inc.; 14. New Testament Christian inc.

Wolverine Varsity Girls (5K)

Johanna Brunsberg 5th 22:37; Amber Collins 6th 22:52; Lydia Oldakowski 9th 23:04; Britta Sweeney 16th 24:05; Emma Ries 25th 25:36

Wolverine Junior Varsity Girls (5K)

Megan Hamelau 4th 26:19; Macey Goeden 12th 27:46; Madelyn Gallant 19th 30:48; Ella Stroeing 22nd 32:09; Mikayla Varela 25th 33:49

Wolverine Junior High Girls (2 mile)

Brielle Kern 7th 15:54; Cambrie Geiger 8th 16:21; Karly Haverkamp 9th 16:25; Chloe Wehry 48th 19:44; McKenna Brauch 49th 19:57; Ashlyn Koone 53rd 21:43; Jennifer Varela 54th 24:16

Varsity Boys

1. Park Rapids 35; 2. DGF 79; 3. Little Falls 80; 4. Bertha-Hewitt 108; 5. Border West 147; 6. WDC 175; 7. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 212; 8. Pine River-Backus 216; 9. Parkers Prairie 304; 10. New York Mills 337; 11. Pillager 394; 12. UNC inc.; 13. Verndale inc.; 14. New Testament Christian inc.

Wolverine Varsity Boys (5K)

Bjorn Brunsberg 12th 19:13; Lane Hoefs 13th 19:16; Phillip Ross 36th 20:48; Grant Nelson 51st 22:42; Eric Malone 63rd 23:32; Trevin Kern 88th 25:52

Wolverine Junior High Boys (2 mile)

Cooper Damlo 16th 15:10; Miles Self 32nd 17:29; Owen Anderson 43rd 19:18

Varsity Girls Top 15 Ribbon Winners

1. Anjalie Aho UNC 21:10; 2. Ayla Anez Little Falls 21:26; 3. Emma Reeder Pillager 22:11; 4. Lindy Cordes Pillager 22:23; 5. Johanna Brunsberg WDC 22:37; 6. Amber Collins WDC 22:52; 7. Julia Schmidt Border West 22:54; 8. Natalia Lopez Park Rapids 23:02; 9. Lydia Oldakowski WDC 23:04; 10. Beth Ahlin Little Falls 23:05; 11. Ashley Paulson ABE 23:07; 12. Aliza Kresha Little Falls 23:13; 13. Julia Hammon Park Rapids 23:16; 14. Aleka London Park Rapids 23:37; 15. Jada Goeson NYM 23:52

Varsity Boys Top 15 Ribbon Winners

1. Brady Rach Bertha-Hewitt 17:50; 2. Wyatt Baum Little Falls 17:53; 3. Noah Huot Park Rapids 18:03; 4. James Suchy Parkers Prairie 18:04; 5. Chandler Gray DGF 18:30; 6. Ephraim Bervig Park Rapids 18:39; 7. Eli Bervig Park Rapids 18:43; 8. Joe Arens Border West 18:55; 9. Darryl Etter Park Rapids 19:07; 10. Logan Maanum Park Rapids 19:07; 11. Connor Grant Little Falls 19:13; 12. Bjorn Brunsberg WDC 19:13; 13. Lane Hoefs WDC 19:16; 14. Blaine Hensel Park Rapids 19:18; 15. Josh Finseth DGF 19:27