PERHAM — Wadena-Deer Creek runners put on some miles in their first cross-country event of the season at the "Brave Like Gabe" event August 28, in Perham.

Coming out on top for the girls 5K was Johanna Brunsberg with a 25th place finish and a time of 21:28. Also finishing were Amber Collins, 44th, 22:39; Lyda Oldakowski, 46th, 22:41; Britta Sweeney, 65th, 23:45; Leah Osberg, 68th, 23:49; Ally Pavek, 80th, 24:52; Emma Ries, 84th, 25:03.

The Wolverine girls varsity team came away with an eighth place finish and a score of 248.

The boys varsity team landed in 14th place, scoring 341 points, with West Fargo Sheyenne taking the top spot. Top finishers in the boys 5K include Bjorn Brunsberg, 31st, 18:25; Lane Hoefs, 34th, 18:26; Phillip Ross, 74th, 20:22; Grant Nelson, 98th, 22:00; and Eric Malone, 91st, 24:29.

Phillip Ross, Grant Nelson and Lydia Oldakowski each notched new career personal records.

Next up for the Wolverines, a Thursday, Sept. 2, run at 10 a.m. in New York Mills.