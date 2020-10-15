The Wadena-Deer Creek girls cross country team drove home a fourth-place finish Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the 8A Girls' Cross Country Championship in Bagley. According to coach Michael Brunsberg, they landed there for the second season in a row.

The top eight individuals included Wolverines Kira Sweeney and Amber Collins, who took all-sections honors. They would have qualified for the state competition if that were not canceled due to COVID-19. Sweeney, a senior, ends her career having finished first for the Wolverines in every varsity race that she ran as a Wolverine -- all 18 of them.

Another senior for the Wolverines, Emma Mehl finished the race having run all 19 of her career races as a varsity runner without missing a race.

The runners made impressive gains from their 2019 appearance at Bagley, including:

Amber Collins - 32 seconds faster

Johanna Brunsberg - 47 seconds faster

Emma Ries - 8 seconds faster

Emma Mehl - 2:24 faster

Sweeney set a career personal record while Ries set a season personal record at this meet. Seventh grader Lily Parker finished in the top 50 in her first section race.

Section 8A Girls Cross Country Championship

Team: Perham 56, Hawley 69, Lake Park-Audubon 101, Wadena-Deer Creek 108, East Grand 136, Warroad 167, United North Central 216, Pelican Rapids 263, West Marshall Fusion 263, Frazee 265, Thief River Falls 275, Nevis 287, Roseau 318, Ada-Borup/Norman 328, Red Lake County 406.

Wadena-Deer Creek Results

Kira Sweeney (6) 20:36; Amber Collins (7) 20:47; Johanna Brunsberg (23) 21:41; Britta Sweeney (35) 22:23; Ema Ries (42) 22:43; Lily Parker (49) 32:08; Emma Mehl (52) 23:11.