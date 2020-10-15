The Wadena-Deer Creek girls cross country team drove home a fourth-place finish Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the 8A Girls' Cross Country Championship in Bagley. According to coach Michael Brunsberg, they landed there for the second season in a row.
The top eight individuals included Wolverines Kira Sweeney and Amber Collins, who took all-sections honors. They would have qualified for the state competition if that were not canceled due to COVID-19. Sweeney, a senior, ends her career having finished first for the Wolverines in every varsity race that she ran as a Wolverine -- all 18 of them.
Another senior for the Wolverines, Emma Mehl finished the race having run all 19 of her career races as a varsity runner without missing a race.
The runners made impressive gains from their 2019 appearance at Bagley, including:
- Amber Collins - 32 seconds faster
- Johanna Brunsberg - 47 seconds faster
- Emma Ries - 8 seconds faster
- Emma Mehl - 2:24 faster
Sweeney set a career personal record while Ries set a season personal record at this meet. Seventh grader Lily Parker finished in the top 50 in her first section race.