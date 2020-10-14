Six of seven Wolverines made their first appearance in a section race Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Region 8A sections in Bagley.

The boys came out in 15th place out of 19 teams. Sophomore Bjorn Brunsberg led the Wolverines with a 26th place finish. Sophomore Lane Hoefs was not far behind with a 33rd place finish. Head coach Michael Brunsberg highlighted improvements seen in runners from their 2019 run at the Bagley course.

  • Lane Hoefs - 6 seconds faster and finished 17 places higher.
  • Bjorn Brunsberg - 1:43 faster
  • Phillip Ross - 3:46 faster
  • Simon Snyder - 1:47 faster
  • Eric Malone - 8:36 faster
  • Grant Nelson was the fastest 7th grade boy in the section race.
  • 7th grader Trevin Kern improved upon his average 5k time by 8 seconds.
Boys Team results
Perham 50, East Grand Forks 87, Park Rapids 136, Nevis 137, Frazee 159, DGF 164, Roseau 199, Warroad 226, Bagley/Fosston 243, Thief River Falls 252, Hawley 258, Pelican Rapids 287, Lake Park-Audubon 314, Ada-Borup/NCW 320, WDC 321, Lake of the Woods 495, Red Lake County Central 520, West Marshal Fusion 548, New York Mills 566.
Newsletter signup for email alerts
Boys individual results
Bjorn Brunsberg, 26, 18:42; Lane Hoefs, 33, 18:59; Phillip Ross, 78, 20:25; Simon Snyder, 91, 20:45; Eric Malone, 101, 21:08; Grant Nelson, 107, 22:10; Trevin Kern, 121, 23:13