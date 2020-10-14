Six of seven Wolverines made their first appearance in a section race Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Region 8A sections in Bagley.
The boys came out in 15th place out of 19 teams. Sophomore Bjorn Brunsberg led the Wolverines with a 26th place finish. Sophomore Lane Hoefs was not far behind with a 33rd place finish. Head coach Michael Brunsberg highlighted improvements seen in runners from their 2019 run at the Bagley course.
- Lane Hoefs - 6 seconds faster and finished 17 places higher.
- Bjorn Brunsberg - 1:43 faster
- Phillip Ross - 3:46 faster
- Simon Snyder - 1:47 faster
- Eric Malone - 8:36 faster
- Grant Nelson was the fastest 7th grade boy in the section race.
- 7th grader Trevin Kern improved upon his average 5k time by 8 seconds.