Six of seven Wolverines made their first appearance in a section race Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Region 8A sections in Bagley.

The boys came out in 15th place out of 19 teams. Sophomore Bjorn Brunsberg led the Wolverines with a 26th place finish. Sophomore Lane Hoefs was not far behind with a 33rd place finish. Head coach Michael Brunsberg highlighted improvements seen in runners from their 2019 run at the Bagley course.

Lane Hoefs - 6 seconds faster and finished 17 places higher.

Bjorn Brunsberg - 1:43 faster

Phillip Ross - 3:46 faster

Simon Snyder - 1:47 faster

Eric Malone - 8:36 faster

Grant Nelson was the fastest 7th grade boy in the section race.

7th grader Trevin Kern improved upon his average 5k time by 8 seconds.

Boys Team results

Perham 50, East Grand Forks 87, Park Rapids 136, Nevis 137, Frazee 159, DGF 164, Roseau 199, Warroad 226, Bagley/Fosston 243, Thief River Falls 252, Hawley 258, Pelican Rapids 287, Lake Park-Audubon 314, Ada-Borup/NCW 320, WDC 321, Lake of the Woods 495, Red Lake County Central 520, West Marshal Fusion 548, New York Mills 566.

Boys individual results

Bjorn Brunsberg, 26, 18:42; Lane Hoefs, 33, 18:59; Phillip Ross, 78, 20:25; Simon Snyder, 91, 20:45; Eric Malone, 101, 21:08; Grant Nelson, 107, 22:10; Trevin Kern, 121, 23:13



