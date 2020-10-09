The Wadena-Deer Creek boys cross country team closed out the regular season with a pair of Park Region All-Conference runners at the Park Region Conference Championships on Oct. 8 in Wadena.

The Wolverines finished fifth overall on their home course at the Whitetail Run Golf Course. Ottertail Central claimed the title with 53 points. The Bulldogs narrowly edged Ashby-Brandon-Evansville for the title. ABE finished second with 59 points, followed by Parkers Prairie with 71, Bertha-Hewitt with 93 and Wadena-Deer Creek with 107.

This year’s conference meet took on a new look due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Minnesota State High School League’s guidelines. This year’s race was run in three different waves of three teams to limit the amount of numbers on the course competing at once. The results were compiled after the final wave.

Parkers Prairie had a pair of runners up front with Johnathan Suchy and James Suchy. They finished first and second with times of 17 minutes and 15.1 seconds and 18:10.9, respectively. Ottertail Central’s Isaac Scherfenber finished third at 18:20.4.

Wadena-Deer Creek had two runners capture Park Region Conference All-Conference honors when Bjorn Brunsberg and Lane Hoefs finished inside the top 10. Brunsberg was fourth at 18:29.6, while Hoefs was eighth with a time of 19:07.8. The top 10 runners earn all-conference honors and the next five pick up honorable mention honors.

Phillip Ross finished in 28th place for the Wolverines. He crossed the finish line in 20:39.2 and was followed by Eric Malone. Malone recorded a time of 20:59.7 for 33rd place. Simon Snyder was on Malone’s heels with a time of 21:01.8 for 34th place.

Grant Nelson finished the race in 40th place with a time of 22:06.4, while Trevin Kern was 44th at 22:17.7.

The Wolverines will close out the season at the Section 8A Championships in Bagley. The event will be competed in six waves with the results compiled later that evening. The boys team will compete on Oct. 13. The first wave is set for 11:15 a.m. and the final wave set for 4:15 p.m. What time each team will be competing has yet to be announced.





Park Region Conference Championships

Boys Team Results

Ottertail Central 53, Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 59, Parkers Prairie 71, Bertha-Hewitt 93, Wadena-Deer Creek 107, Pine River-Backus 123, New York Mills 239, Pillager 244, United North Central INC.

Individual Top 10 and Wadena-Deer Creek Results

1 Johnathan Suchy, PP, 17:15.1; 2 James Suchy, PP, 18:10.9; 3 Isaac Scherfenber, OTC, 18:20.4; 4 Bjorn Brunsberg, WDC, 18:29.6; 5 Hunter Norby, ABE, 18:38.9; 6 Brady Rach, BH, 18:40.6; 7 Blake Alonzo, OTC, 18:53.5; 8 Lane Hoefs, WDC, 19:07.8; 9 Andreas Aho, UNC, 19:09.3; 10 Micah Fossell, ABE, 19:18.3; 28 Phillip Ross, WDC, 20:39.2; 33 Eric Malone, WDC, 20:59.7; 34 Simon Snyder, WDC, 21:01.8; 40 Grant Nelson, WDC, 22:06.4; 44 Trevin Kern, WDC, 22:17.7.



