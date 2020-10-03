The Wadena-Deer Creek girls cross country team littered the top 10 and cruised to a large victory during the Wadena-Deer Creek Fall Color Run at the Whitetail Run Golf Course on Oct. 1.

The Wolverines were nearly perfect when they had four runners finish inside the top five and six of them in the top 10.

Wadena-Deer Creek finished with 17 points, while Pine River/Backus came in second with 53 points, while Parkers Prairie was third with 65 points.

The race gives the Wolverines some momentum as they get ready to compete in the Park Region Conference Championship meet on Oct. 8 at the Whitetail Run Golf Course.

Amber Collins claimed top honors in the girls race. She led the way for the Wolverines with a time of 21 minutes and 6.1 seconds, which gave her back-to-back individual wins. Johanna Brunsberg came in second place for the Wolverines. She followed right behind with a time of 21:20.5.

Britta Sweeney followed in third place, putting three Wolverines at the front. The strong pack running helped them secure the win. Sweeney finished first with a time of 22:38.9.

Parkers Prairie’s Kad Wehking broke up the pack of Wolverine runners with a fourth place finish. She finished with a time of 22:40.7.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Emma Ries followed in fifth place. She crossed the line at 22:41.6. Lily Parker earned a top 10 finish as well. She finished with a time of 22:47.7 for sixth place. Emma Mehl followed in eighth place. She closed out at 23:01.4.

Hailey Peterson raced to a time of 25:16.1 for 14th place. Macey Goeden ended in 16th place with a time of 25:56.8, while Emma Bushinger rounded out the field for the Wolverines with a time of 26:27.4 for 17th place overall.

Parkers Prairie picked up the win for the boys. They finished with 24 points, while Pine River/Backus was second with 42 points, while Wadena-Deer Creek was third with 55 points.

Parkers Prairie’s Johnathan Suchy came in first place in the boys race. He finished with a time of 17:18.1. He was followed by teammate, James Suchy, who was second with a time of 18:02.8.

Lane Hoefs was the top Wadena-Deer Creek boys finisher in the race. He earned a third place finish with a time of 19:08.2.

Phillip Ross earned a top 10 finish for the Wolverines. He finished 10th overall at 20:26.0. He was followed by Simon Snyder, who earned a 12th place finish. Snyder recorded a time of 20:56.8. Eric Malone was 14th overall at 21:10.8.

Grant Nelson came in 16th place. Nelson finished with a time of 22:25.1. Trevin Kern followed in 20th place at 23:11.0, while Isaac Heppner rounded out the field for the Wolverines in 21st place. Heppner finished with a time of 25:41.0.

The Wolverines return to action for one final race prior to the section championships. The Wolverines will host the Park Region Conference Championships on Oct. 8 at the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena.





Wadena-Deer Creek Fall Color Run

Girls Team Results

Wadena-Deer Creek 17, Pine River/Backus 53, Parkers Prairie 65

Individual Results

1 Amber Collins, WDC, 21:06.1; 2 Johanna Brunsberg, WDC, 21:20.5; 3 Britta Sweeney, WDC, 22:38.9; 4 Kad Wehking, PP, 22:40.7; 5 Emma Ries, WDC, 22:41.6; 6 Lily Parker, WDC,

22:47.7; 7 Alaura Dahl, PRB, 22:50.2; 8 Emma Mehl, WDC, 23:01.4; 9 Ella Dahl, PRB, 23:08.0; 10 Mara Adams, PRB, 23:13.8; 11 Sarah Toyli, PP, 24:52.8; 12 Mimi Bueckers, PRB, 24:55.4; 13 Kendra Eggert, PP, 25:01.8; 14 Hailey Peterson, WDC, 25:16.1; 15 Brianna Hanneken, PRB, 25:38.1; 16 Macey Goeden, WDC, 25:56.8; 17 Emma Bushinger, WDC, 26:27.4; 18 Ashley Olson, PP, 28:42.9; 19 Hannah Shircliff, PP, 28:43.8.





Wadena-Deer Creek Fall Color Run

Boys Team Results

Parkers Prairie 24, Pine River/Backus 42, Wadena-Deer Creek 55

Individual Results

1 Johnathan Suchy, PP, 17:18.1; 2 James Suchy, PP, 18:02.8; 3 Lane Hoefs, WDC, 19:08.2; 4 Jacob Schnoor, PRB, 19:51.6; 5 Nathan Nations, PRB, 19:52.0; 6 Cole Steele, 19:52.7; 7 Jason Koehn, PP, 20:04.0; 8, Justin Koehn, PP, 20:20.6; 9, Andrew Bueckers, PRB, 20:23.6; 10 Phillip Ross, WDC, 20:26.0; 11 Marcus Lukanen, PRB, 20:46.3; 12 Simon Snyder, WDC, 20:56.8; 13 Corbin Knapp, PRB, 21:06.3; 14 Eric Malone, WDC, 21:10.8; 15 Evan Washburn, PP, 22:19.5; 16 Grant Nelson, WDC, 22:25.1; 17 Isaac Grabow, PP, 22:0.7; 18 Robert Bueckers, PRB, 22:52.3; 19 Ethan Burns, PRB, 23:07.0; 20 Trevin Kern, WDC, 23:11.0; 21 Isaac Heppner, WDC, 25:41.0.



