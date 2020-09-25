It was a sweep at the front for the Wadena-Deer Creek boys and girls cross country running teams when they competed at the Eagle Bend Golf Course in the Bertha-Hewitt Triangular on Sept. 24.

Bjorn Brunsberg captured the boys title, while Amber Collins won the girls race for the Wadena-Deer Creek cross country teams.

Ashby/Brandon-Evansville won the boys race as a team with 32 points, while Bertha-Hewitt was second with 48 points. Wadena-Deer Creek came in third with 51 points.

Wadena-Deer Creek ran away with the girls title. The Wolverines were nearly perfect when they finished with 17 points. Ashby/Brandon-Evansville came in second with 40 points. Bertha-Hewitt did not field a complete team for the event.

Amber Collins finished the girls race with a time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds. She was followed by teammate Johanna Brunsberg in second. Brunsberg finished just as second behind at 21:41.

Bertha-Hewitt broke up the Wadena-Deer Creek parade at the front when she finished third. She finished with a time of 22:55. However, she was followed by a pair of Wolverines in fourth and fifth place. Emma Mehl came in fourth at 23:16, while Emma Ries was fifth at 23:20.

Macey Goeden earned a top 10 finished when she finished eighth overall at 24:59.9.

Hailey Peterson finished 11th overall with a time of 25:56. Emma Bushinger rounded out the field for the Wolverines with a time of 27:07.

Brunsberg and Mehl posted career personal records, while Ries, Goeden and Peterson posted season personal records at the meet.

Bjorn Brunsberg led the way for the boys. He finished first with a time of 18:06. Lane Hoefs was the second Wolverine across the line when he finished fifth overall. Hoefs finished with a time of 18:56.

Phillip Ross followed in 14th place overall. Ross came across the line with a time of 20:14. Simon Snyder followed in 15th place with a time of 20:37 and Eric Malone rounded out the field for the Wolverines with a time of 20:56.

Ross and Malone posted career personal records during the meet, while Hoefs and Snyder posted season personal records.

The Wolverines are scheduled to run on Oct. 1 against Parkers Prairie and Pine River/Backus at 4 p.m. at the White Tail Run Golf Course in Wadena.





Bertha-Hewitt Triangular

Boys Team Results

Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 32, Bertha-Hewitt 48, Wadena-Deer Creek 51

Individual Results

1 Bjorn Brunsberg, WDC, 18:06; 2 Brady Rach, BH, 18:12; 3 Hunter Norby, ABE, 18:45; 4 Micah Fossell, ABE, 18:51; 5 Lane Hoefs, WDC, 18:56; 6 Wes Siira, ABE, 19:10; 7 Preston Miller, BH, 19:11; 8 Aden Rach, BH, 19:12; 9 Logan Froemming, ABE, 19:40; 10 Jayden Hoidahl, ABE, 19:42; 11 Matson Hoff, ABE, 20:00; 12 Jaden Norby, ABE, 20:00; 13 Isaac Blashack, BH, 20:05; 14 Phillip Ross, WDC, 20:14; 15 Simon Snyder, WDC, 20:37; 16 Eric Malone, WDC, 20:56; 17 Jacob Cook, ABE, 21:13; 18 Zach Baumgartner, BH 21:15; 19 Chris Blashack, BH, 22:55; 20 Ryan Knoll, BH, 22:57.





Bertha-Hewitt Triangular

Girls Team Results

Wadena-Deer Creek 17, Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 40, Bertha-Hewitt INC.

Individual Results

1 Amber Collins, WDC, 21:40; 2 Johanna Brunsberg, WDC, 21:41; 3 Hailey Hudalla, BH, 22:55; 4 Emma Mehl, WDC, 23:16; 5 Emma Ries, WDC, 23:20; 6 Lucea Wales, ABE, 23:29; 7 Hannah Korkowski, ABE, 24:17; 8 Macey Goeden, WDC, 24:59; 9 Gretch Bredberg, ABE, 25:02; 10 Miranda Line, BH, 25:22; 11 Hailey Peterson, WDC, 25:56; 12 Courtney Brethorst, ABE, 26:44; 13 Cailey Schlosser, ABE, 26:44; 14 Emma Bushinger, WDC, 27:07; 15 Catherine Koefod, ABE, 28:03; 16 Katlyn Pattrin, ABE, 29:40.



