It was a day of best finishes for the Wadena-Deer Creek cross country running teams when they hosted the Hanging Onto Summer Triangular at the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena on Sept. 17.

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls team ran away with the title with 18 points, while the boys team finished second with 41 points. In the process, every Wadena-Deer Creek runner during the event set either a season personal best time or a career best time.

The girls put together a dominant performance on their way to the win. The Wolverines finished with 18 points and the top three individual runners and four of the top five. Pillager was second with 43 points, while Ashby/Brandon-Evansville came in third with 71 points.

Kira Sweeney led the way for the girls with her second first place finish of the season. She finished with a time of 20 minutes and 2.3 seconds. She was followed by a pair of Wolverines. Amber Collins made a late push and finished second with a time of 21:27.5, followed by Johanna Brunsberg in third place with a time of 22:06.9.

Emma Ries was the fourth Wolverine inside the top five. She finished with a time of 23:35.0. Emma Mehl earned a top 10 finish for the Wolverines with a time of 23:46.8. Macey Goeden was just outside the top 10 with a 13th place finish. Goeden finished with a time of 25:27.5. Hailey Peterson came in 19th place with a time of 26:13.4, followed by Emma Bushinger in 20th at 26:46.1.

The Wolverine boys finished behind Ashby/Brandon-Evansville but posted several strong times as well. Ashby/Brandon-Evansville finished first with 23 points, while the Wolverines were second with 41 points. Pillager rounded out the field with 79 points.

Hunter Norby led the way for Ashby/Brandon-Evansville with a time of 18:23.6 for top honors. He was followed by a pair of Wadena-Deer Creek runners in Bjorn Brunsberg and Lane Hoefs. Brunsberg was second at 18:54.4, while Hoefs was third at 18:58.0.

Phillip Ross earned a top 10 finish with a time of 20:36.2, while Simon Snyder was 12th at 20:36.2. Eric Malone came in 14th place overall with a time of 22:03.3, rounding out the field for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines race against Ashby/Brandon-Evansville and Bertha-Hewitt on Sept. 24 in Bertha.





Hanging onto Summer Triangular

Girls Team Scores

Wadena-Deer Creek 18, Pillager 43, Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 71

Individual Results

1 Kira Sweeney, WDC, 20:02.3; 2 Amber Collins, WDC, 21:27.5; 3 Johanna Brunsberg, WDC, 22:06.9; 4 Emma Reeder, PIL, 23:10.4; 5 Emma Ries, WDC, 23:35.0; 6 Lucea Wales, ABE, 23:39.1; 7 Emma Mehl, WDC, 23:46.8; 8 Lindy Cordes, PIL, 23:50.8; 9 Allie Watson, PIL, 24:29.2; 10 Greta Hall, PIL, 24:29.9; 11 Hannah Korkowski, ABE, 24:31.0; 12 Elsie Turner, PIL, 24:43.0; 13 Macey Goeden, WDC, 25:27.5; 14 Sienna Swanberg, PIL, 25:37.5;15 Gretch Bredberg, ABE, 25:55.4; 16 Ava Swanberg, PIL, 26:05.6; 17 Kylee Wilson, PIL, 26:10.5; 18 Courtney Brethorst, ABE, 26:13.0; 19 Hailey Peterson, WDC, 26:13.4; 20 Emma Bushinger, WDC, 26:46.1; 21 Cailey Schlosser, ABE, 27:18.7.





Hanging onto Summer Triangular

Boys Team Scores

Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 23, Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Pillager 79

Individual Results

1 Hunter Norby, ABE, 18:23.6; 2 Bjorn Brunsberg, WDC, 18:54.4; 3 Lane Hoefs, WDC, 18:58.0; 4 Micah Fossell, ABE, 19:33.6; 5 Sully Wales, ABE, 19:34.1; 6 Wes Sirra, ABE, 19:44.8; 7 Logan Froemming, ABE, 19:51.7; 8 Jayden Hoidahl, ABE, 19:53.5; 9 Matson Hoff, ABE, 20:32.3; 10 Phillip Ross, WDC, 20:36.2; 11 Jaden Norby, ABE, 20:41.8; 12 Simon Snyder, WDC, 20:45.4; 13 Carter Mielke, PIL, 21:54.1; 14 Eric Malone, WDC, 22:03.3; 15 Jacob Hooge, PIL, 23:43.7; 16 Gabe Grimsley, PIL, 24:08.2; 17 Gunnar Casuse, PIL, 24:24.2; 18 Brenden Brichacek, PIL, 24:52.1.



