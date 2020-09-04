The Wadena-Deer Creek boys cross country running team honored the legacy of Johanna Olson on Sept. 3 with the annual Johanna Olson Invitational at the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena.

Staples-Motley edged out Perham for first place by six points in a contest of premiere Class A running teams. Staples-Motley finished with 26 points, while Perham came in second with 32 points. Wadena-Deer Creek fielded an incomplete team for the event.

Second-ranked Emmet Anderson came in first place with a time of 16 minutes and 15.4 seconds. He was followed by third-ranked runner, Jakob McCleary, with a time of 17:20.3. McCleary was the first Yellowjacket runner across the line. He was followed by teammate Carson Hespe with a time of 17:45.8. Isaiah Tabatt came in fourth place for Staples-Motley with a time of 18:00.9. Perham’s Micah Thompson came in fifth place with a time of 18:02.6.

Bjorn Brunsberg was the top finishing Wolverine. He led the way for Wadena-Deer Creek with a time of 19:15.3. Lane Hoefs followed closely in 16th place with a time of 20:01.0. Phillip Ross finished 18th overall with a time of 21:46.9, while Eric Malone was 19th with a time of 23:04.1.

Ross set a personal best for his career with his time during the race. Brunsberg, Hoefs and Malone all set season personal bests in their home meet.

The Wolverines are back in action with a road trip to Pequot Lakes on Sept. 10 when they will run against Crosby-Ironton and Pequot Lakes at 4 p.m.





Johanna Olson Invitational

Boys Team Results

Staples-Motley 26, Perham 32, Wadena-Deer Creek INC.

Individual Results

1 Emmet Anderson, SM, 16:15.4; 2 Jakob McCleary, PER, 17:20.3; 3 Carson Hespe, PER, 17:45.8; 4 Issiah Tabatt, SM, 18:00.9; 5 Micah Thompson, PER, 18:02.6; 6 Lyle Brownell, SM, 18:24.4; 7 Tanner Robben, SM, 18:35.9; 8 Luke Brownell, SM, 18:36.2; 9 Logan Robben, SM, 18:39.2; 10 Carter Flatau, PER, 18:43.1; 11 Grant Johnson, SM, 18:43.5; 12 Bjorn Anderson, PER, 19:26.0; 13 Caden Doll, PER, 19:30.2; 14 Sam Jennissen, SM, 19:38.8; 15 Bjorn Brunsberg, WDC, 19:57.3; 16 Lane Hoefs, WDC, 20:01.0; 17 Elijah Morris, PER, 20:45.6; 18 Phillip Ross, WDC, 21:46.9; 19 Eric Malone, WDC, 23:04.1.



