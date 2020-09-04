The Wadena-Deer Creek girls cross country running team honored the legacy of Johanna Olson on Sept. 3 with the annual Johanna Olson Invitational at the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena.

The Wolverines competed against two of the top Class A girls teams in Staples-Motley and Perham during the three-team triangular due to COVID-19 protocols. The Wolverines finished third with 66 points, while Staples-Motley captured the title with 23 points. Perham finished with 44 points for second place.

The Wolverines had a pair of runners inside the top 10 with Kira Sweeney earning a second place finish and Johanna Brunsberg capturing ninth overall. Amber Collins was a medalist as well when she finished 14th overall.

In the race, the Wolverines had three personal records set for the season with Brunsberg, Collins and Emma Ries setting personal best times.

Staples-Motley’s Kyanna Burton finished first overall. She finished with a time of 20 minutes and 14.4 seconds to lead the way. She was followed closely by Sweeney, who came in second with a time of 20:43.1.

Brunsberg was the second Wolverine runner to cross the finish line. She finished with a time of 22:09.5 for ninth place. Collins followed close behind in 14th place. Collins finished with a time of 22:36.6.

Ries finished the race with a time of 23.59.8 for 20th place, just ahead of teammate Emma Mehl. Mehl finished in 21st with a time of 24:44.7.

Macey Goeden followed in 22nd place with a time of 26:41.2, while Hailey Peterson rounded out the field for Wadena-Deer Creek. Peterson finished with a time of 28:05.3.

The Wolverines are back in action with a road trip to Pequot Lakes on Sept. 10 when they will run against Crosby-Ironton and Pequot Lakes at 4 p.m.





Johanna Olson Invitational

Girls Team Results

Staples-Motley 23, Perham 44, Wadena-Deer Creek 66

Individual Results

1 Kyanna Burton, SM, 20:14.4; 2 Kira Sweeney, WDC, 20:43.1; 3 Aften Robinson, SM, 21:12.7; 4 Kaia Starzl, PER, 21:46.5; 5 Ashley Robben, SM, 21:47.0; 6 Audrey Brownell, SM, 21:52.7; 7 Quincy Anderson, PER, 22:03.6; 8 Naila Mikhaeil, SM, 22:09.0; 9 Johanna Brunsberg, WDC, 22:09.5; 10 Gracie Morris, PER, 22:15.8; 11 Liz Birkeland, PER, 22:19.5; 12 Mya Morris, PER, 22:22.3; 13 Lauryn Rustad, PER, 22:28.3; 14 Amber Collins, WDC, 22:36.6; 15 Mia Lung, PER, 22:50.5; 16 Aspen Rohde, PER, 22:53.0; 17 Stella Strong, PER, 23:15.1; 18 Emily VanWatermulen, PER, 23:23.9; 19 Addisyn Cichos, SM, 23:59.2; 20 Emma Ries, WDC, 23:59.8; 21 Emma Mehl, WDC, 24:44.7; 22, Macey Goeden, WDC, 26:41.2; 23 Abby Brown, SM, 27:57.7; 24 Hailey Peterson, WDC, 28:05.3; 25 CJ Koval, SM, 34:09.1.



