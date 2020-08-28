A new course, new season but it was a familiar result for Wadena-Deer Creek’s Kira Sweeney. The Wadena-Deer Creek running star finished first at the United North Central Triangular with a time of 23 minutes and 4.46 seconds, helping the Wolverines to a first place finish in the three-team meet with United North Central and Ottertail Central on Aug. 27 in Menahga.

Sweeney started the new season ranked in the top-10 led wire-to-wire in her first meet of the new season.

“It didn’t go quite as I expected but it’s a new course,” Sweeney said. “It went well.”

Sweeney said it felt really good to be out competing and being able to race again after not having a competition for nearly a year.

“(My plan) was to get out in front and see what I could do,” Sweeney said. “There were quite a few turns, but overall it went well.”

Sweeney said since it was a new course, it was a sort of difficult course, but she said she felt she made the best out of it.

Sweeney said it's been a different experience to start the season since they have started with tougher workouts due to it being a shorter season.

Sweeney said her goal is to make the most of the season and improve on her personal record. She said it was amazing to run with her team again in competition.

United North Central’s Anjalie Aho came in second with a time of 20:48.65, she was followed by teammate Kaarin Lehto in third place at 22:22.78. Wadena-Deer Creek’s Johanna Brunsberg followed in fourth place at 23:04.46, while UNC’s Kate Hendrickson rounded out the top five with a time of 23:15.15.

COVID-19 protocols for competition have brought about a change with only three teams per event and each team only allowed eight kids into a race. However, scoring remains the same with the top five accounting for points towards the team score.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Amber Collins opened with a seventh place finish at 23:31.31, while Emma Ries earned a top 10 spot with a time of 24:04.15. Emma Mehl followed in 11th place at 24:19.75, while Macey Goeden came in 15th place at 25:30.28. Hailey Peterson rounded out the field for Wadena-Deer Creek when she finished with a time of 27:46.37.

The Wolverines will be home at the Whitetail Run Golf Course on Sept. 3 when they host Perham and Staples-Motley for the Johanna Olson Memorial, beginning at 4 p.m.

UNC Triangular

Girls Team Results

1 Wadena-Deer Creek 33, United North Central 40, Ottertail Central 48

Individual Results

1 Kira Sweeney, WDC, 20:31.14; 2 Anjalie Aho, UNC, 20:48.65; 3 Kaarin Lehto, UNC, 22:22.78; 4 Johanna Brunsberg, WDC, 23:04.46; 5 Kate Hendrickson, UNC, 23:15.15; 6 Faith Fischer, OTC, 23:27.18; 7 Amber Collins, WDC, 23:31.31; 8 Jorja Gabrielson, OTC, 23:33.62; 9 Ady Tysdahl, OTC, 23.58.65; 10 Emma Ries, WDC, 24:04.15; 11 Emma Mehl, WDC, 24:19.75; 12 Becca Johnson, OTC, 24:40.62; 13 Grace VanErp, OTC, 24:58.43; 14 Gabby Hrdlicka, UNC, 25:13.12; 15 Macey Goeden, WDC, 25:30.28; 16 Alessandra Matson, UNC, 25:40.90; 17 Laney Frost, OTC, 25:54.84; 18 Raeanne Frost, OTC, 25:54.84; 19 Hope Shepersky, UNC, 26:07.37; 20 Hailey Peterson, WDC, 27:46.37.



