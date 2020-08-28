The Wadena-Deer Creek boys cross country running team kicked off the season with its first event at the United North Central Triangular on Aug. 27 at Menahga High School.

The event featured Ottertail Central, Wadena-Deer Creek and United North Central. It was a flat course around the sports complex at Menahga High School. It was unique with the finish being held on the track, which allowed fans to watch as they came across the line.

“We had two in the top five which was a positive and a couple that fed off of that energy as well,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Michael Brunsberg said in a video posted by the school.”I would say those four that ran for the boys, even though the time isn’t going to be a personal record, but it maybe the best they have raced.”

Ottertail Central had the only complete team in the event. Ottertail Central finished with 15 points, while Wadena-Deer Creek and United North Central fielded incomplete teams for the event.

The Wolverines were hit hard by graduation from last year, but have a talented young core of runners back for 2020.

Ottertail Central’s Isaac Scherfenber finished first overall. He set the standard with a time of 19 minutes and 26.55 seconds. His teammate, Blake Alonzo, came in second with a time of 20:13.20. They were followed by a pair of Wolverine runners when Bjorn Brunsberg came in third at 20:14.31 and Lane Hoefs was fourth at 20:15.84. Rounding out the top five was Ottertail Central’s Nick Carter. He finished with a time of 20:45.44.

Phillip Ross finished outside the top 10 when he came in 11th place. He recorded a time of 21:51.00. Eric Malone rounded out the field for Wadena-Deer Creek when he finished in 14th place with a time of 23:51.27.

The Wolverines will be home at the Whitetail Run Golf Course on Sept. 3 when they host Perham and Staples-Motley for the Johanna Olson Memorial, beginning at 4 p.m.

UNC Triangular

Boys Team Results

Ottertail Central 15, Wadena-Deer Creek INC., United North Central INC.

Individual Results

1 Isaac Scherfenber, OTC, 19:26.55; 2 Blake Alonzo, OTC, 20:13.02; 3 Bjorn Brunsberg, WDC, 20:14.31;4 Lane Hoefs, WDC, 20:15.84; 5 Nick Carter OTC, 20:45.44; 6 Noah Mansker, OTC, 21:04.43; 7 Connor Korvela, UNC, 21:23.31; 8 Christian Johnson, UNC, 21:37.09; 9 Joseph Froslee, OTC, 21:41.53; 10 Isaac Hallberg, OTC, 21:45.43; 11 Phillip Ross, WDC, 21:51.00; 12 Drew Durbin, OTC, 25:55.75; 13 August Wicklund, OTC, 23:47.92; 14 Eric Malone, WDC, 23:51.27; 15 Norman Hoff, OTC, 23:58.06; 16 Buddy Kohlmeier, OTC, 34:31.00.



